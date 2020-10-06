2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips
10/06/2020 at 1:49 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Looking for 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open is this week, marking the fifth event of the new season -- already! The first of two weeks in Vegas will be a strong one for the PGA Tour, with 22 of the world top 50 at TPC Summerlin.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Bryson DeChambeau: A past winner here, Bryson is making his first start as a major champion. He clearly likes the course.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has won and finished second twice in the last three years here. He's definitely a good play.

3. Webb Simpson: I love Webb in this event because the course isn't too long, and he's done it here before. Needs a little bounce up into that A tier from the A- tier.

4. Matt Wolff: This feels like a golf course Matthew Wolff should love. He can play aggressively and really smash the par 5s.

5. Collin Morikawa: Collin got smoked at the US Open, but this isn't Winged Foot. I like his game pretty much every week.

6. Tony Finau: Finau had a strong close to the 2019-2020 season, and he's been a solid play in the Vegas stop. He keeps coming back for a reason.

7. Harris English: English has just continued to come alive in recent events, and there's no reason that can't continue here.

8. Sergio Garcia: I'm not sure putting with his eyes closed is sustainable, but he just won doing that, and that's proof that he's an incredible talent.

9. Denny McCarthy: The best putter on the PGA Tour is again finding his fall form, and he's been in the top 15 here the last two years.

10. Hideki Matsuyama: He is so easy to forget because he makes nothing, but his ballstriking is so good -- like Sergio -- that he can will his way to a top-15 finish.

