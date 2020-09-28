2020 Sanderson Farms Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

So far, we've had three good picks for the PGA Tour season, and all have taken a weekend slide that has been discouraging. Hopefully we can avoid that this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. This isn't a strong field this week, but there are enough names that you probably won't take in a major to consider picking.

2020 Sanderson Farms Championship One and Done picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler would be a great look this week given his past here and the season he turned in.

Sungjae Im: Sungjae almost won here last year, and he's back to get some more. He's been on an upswing of late, but he's not at his best.

Louis Oosthuizen: Louis has been playing really well, and he is the highest-ranked player in the field.

Lucas Glover: If you're looking for a horse-for-course pick, he's probably your best bet, but his upswing comes after underperformance in the restart.

My pick is Louis Oosthuizen. I'd like to hold onto Im and Scheffler for potentially bigger tournaments.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks