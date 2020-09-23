2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

The betting favorite this week is Shane Lowry, who returns to the European Tour at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds this week.

George Coetzee is 10-to-1, with Ryan Fox at 20-to-1.

Four golfers -- Jason Scrivener, Connor Syme, Wilco Nienaber and Garrick Higgo -- are all at 25-to-1.

2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we kick move to Ireland for the rescheduled and moved Irish Open. The field isn't particularly strong, and it's even kind of hard to lean on Shane Lowry this week. Expect a surprise.

2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open betting odds: Outright winner