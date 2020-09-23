2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.
The betting favorite this week is Will Zalatoris, with the Korn Ferry Tour points leader coming in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Mackenzie Hughes is next best on the list at 14-to-1.
Hughes' fellow Canadian Corey Conners and Sam Burns is at 18-to-1.
2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the rescheduled Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, set to be played twice this season. This is a tremendously weak field; one of the worst of the OWGR era. And yet, this event is a huge opportunity, offering a full allocation of FedEx Cup points and a 2021 Masters berth to the winner.
2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Will Zalatoris: +1200
- Mackenzie Hughes: +1400
- Corey Conners: +1800
- Sam Burns: +1800
- Henrik Stenson: +2500
- Emiliano Grillo: +2500
- Adam Long: +2500
- Charles Howell III: +2500
- Thomas Detry: +3000
- Denny McCarthy: +3500
- Kristoffer Ventura: +3500
- Sepp Straka: +3500
- Matthias Schwab: +4000
- Branden Grace: +4000
- Charley Hoffman: +4000
- Pat Perez: +4000
- Adam Schenk: +4000
- Brian Stuard: +4000
- Henrik Norlander: +4000
- Xinjun Zhang: +4000
- Patrick Rodgers: +5000
- Luke List: +5000
- Kyle Stanley: +5000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +5000
- Will Gordon: +6000
- Joohyung Kim: +6000
- Brice Garnett: +6000
- Keith Mitchell: +6000
- Graeme McDowell: +6000
- Matt Jones: +6000
- Chris Kirk: +8000
- James Hahn: +8000
- Kurt Kitayama: +8000
- Bo Hoag: +8000
- Beau Hossler: +8000
- Seamus Power: +8000
- Doug Ghim: +8000
- Sam Ryder: +8000
- Matthew NeSmith: +10000
- Ben Martin: +10000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +10000
- Kevin Chappell: +10000
- Cameron Percy: +10000
- Wes Roach: +10000
- Rob Oppenheim: +10000
- Chris Baker: +10000
- J.J. Spaun: +10000
- Peter Uihlein: +12500
- Patton Kizzire: +12500
- Ryan Armour: +12500
- Joseph Bramlett: +12500
- Vaughn Taylor: +12500
- C.T. Pan: +12500
- Nate Lashley: +12500
- Chris Stroud: +12500
- Vincent Whaley: +12500
- Scott Harrington: +12500
- Roger Sloan: +12500
- Mark Anderson: +12500
- Akshay Bhatia: +15000
- Anirban Lahiri: +15000
- Tim Wilkinson: +15000
- Brandon Hagy: +15000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +15000
- Martin Laird: +15000
- Peter Malnati: +15000
- Josh Teater: +15000
- Fabian Gomez: +15000
- Hank Lebioda: +15000
- David Hearn: +15000
- Justin Suh: +15000
- Hudson Swafford: +20000
- Aaron Baddeley: +20000
- Chase Seiffert: +20000
- Scott Brown: +20000
- Kevin Tway: +20000
- Bill Haas: +20000
- Jamie Lovemark: +20000
- Zac Blair: +20000
- Kelly Kraft: +15000
- Ricky Barnes: +20000
- Michael Gligic: +20000
- Jonathan Byrd: +20000
- Grayson Murray: +20000
- Ryan Brehm: +20000
- Alex Smalley: +20000
- D.J. Trahan: +20000
- Sean O'Hair: +25000
- Johnson Wagner: +25000
- Kramer Hickok: +25000
- Robert Streb: +25000
- Roberto Diaz: +25000
- Zack Sucher: +25000
- Graham DeLaet: +30000
- Tyler McCumber: +30000
- Matt Every: +30000
- Shawn Stefani: +30000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +30000
- Ben Taylor: +30000
- Ryan Blaum: +30000
- Sangmoon Bae: +30000
- Rhein Gibson: +30000
- George McNeill: +30000
- Arjun Atwal: +40000
- David Lingmerth: +40000
- John Merrick: +40000
- Gavin Hall: +40000
- Alex Cejka: +40000
- Dominic Bozzelli: +40000
- Nelson Ledesma: +40000
- Rafael Campos: +50000
- Carl Pettersson: +50000
- Bo Van Pelt: +50000
- Robert Garrigus: +50000
- Michael Gellerman: +50000
- Daniel Chopra: +50000
- Tommy Gainey: +50000
- Tommy Chocha: +50000
- Sebastian Saavedra: +50000
- Eric Axley: +60000
- Ben Cook: +60000
- J.J. Henry: +60000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- Marcel Olivares: +100000
- Julio Santos: +100000
- Juan Jose Guerra: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- John Senden: +100000
- Richard S. Johnson: +100000
- D.A. Points: +100000
- Matthew Oshrine: +100000
- Jason Bohn: +100000
- Brendon de Jonge: +100000
- Isidro Benitez: +100000
- Stephen Stallings Jr: +100000
- Parker McLachlin: +100000
- Brian Davis: +100000
- Luke Graboyes: +100000
- Michael Kartrude: +100000
- Willy Pumarol: +100000
- John Rollins: +100000
- Carlos Franco: +200000
- Ted Purdy: +200000
- Hiram Silfa: +300000