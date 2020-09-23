2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.

The betting favorite this week is Will Zalatoris, with the Korn Ferry Tour points leader coming in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Mackenzie Hughes is next best on the list at 14-to-1.

Hughes' fellow Canadian Corey Conners and Sam Burns is at 18-to-1.

This week, we have the rescheduled Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, set to be played twice this season. This is a tremendously weak field; one of the worst of the OWGR era. And yet, this event is a huge opportunity, offering a full allocation of FedEx Cup points and a 2021 Masters berth to the winner.

