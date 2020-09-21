2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The strangest year of our lives rolls on this week with the first fall Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in some 90 years this week. Winged Foot will prove a brilliant host for a traditional, exacting, challenging national championship. However, there will be no qualifiers playing this week. The field of 144 players is derived all from exemptions.

2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Will Zalatoris: This is probably a controversial pick, but he's the world No. 76 who just finished T-6 in the US Open when every insider expected him to pop.

2. Denny McCarthy: Love Denny this week for a variety of reasons, including a good past record, solid comeback from Coronavirus and excellent putting that should help in potentially windy conditions.

3. Sam Burns: We touted Sam pretty early last season, and he kind of struggled at times to find his footing. Now he seems to have done that and should be a threat this week.

4. Corey Conners: Conners gets a lot of love in the DFS world, but I'm not quite as high on him. Still, he's an up-and-coming player and probably a betting favorite this week.

5. Mackenzie Hughes: I'm kinda surprised Mac is playing this week after getting to the Tour Championship and the schedule that sets for him. Still, he's a class player in the field.

6. Adam Long: Long runs hot and cold, but he's become a more consistent check-casher this past season. Finished T-13 at the US Open, and he seems to be playing strong golf.

7. Charles Howell III: His best finish of the restart came in the weakest field, at the 3M Open. He should slay this week.

8. Thomas Detry: The Belgian has been largely playing in fields like this since the Euro Tour restarted, and he's been on the medal stand twice.

9. Kristoffer Ventura: Ventura can beat the everliving hell out of the ball, but he struggles in approach play in PGA Tour events. If he can keep it in play this week, he'll thrive.

10. Pat Perez: Perez is a guy who should love the Caribbean. He just has that kind of world view. Playing pretty well, including a solid Safeway Open finish.

