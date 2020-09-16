LPGA announces second Drive On Championship, filling gap caused by fall Asian swing cancellation

The LPGA is adding a second Drive On Championship to the schedule, as the tour's fall Asian swing is now completely canceled this season.

The LPGA announced the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea and the Toto Japan Classic, which were the final yet-uncanceled events of the four-tournament swing planned for October and November, have been canceled for this year. Both events will return to the LPGA schedule in 2021. The Buick LPGA Shanghai in China and the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA had already been canceled in previous announcements regarding the 2020 LPGA Tour schedule.

Looking to fill that gap is the Drive On Championship at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Ga., from Oct. 22-25. The 72-hole, full-field event will feature a $1.3 million purse and be broadcast on Golf Channel from the property's Great Waters Course.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts by our partners at BMW and Toto to try to host their events this season and we look forward to returning to Korea and Japan in 2021,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan in a release.

“Since we unfortunately cannot travel to Asia, we felt it was very important to add another competitive opportunity for our players. A big thank you to Reynolds Lake Oconee for hosting this official LPGA event, and giving an incredible venue to showcase the world’s best female golfers.”

The LPGA created the first Drive On Championship to kick off the resumption of the 2020 season. Played at 2021 Solheim Cup host Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, Danielle Kang won the 54-hole event and the $150,000 first-place prize from the $1 million purse.