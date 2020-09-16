2020 US Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 US Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who looks for a second major while at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.
Jon Rahm is next on the table at 10-to-1.
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are all 14-to-1.
2020 US Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the first September US Open in more than 100 years, with Winged Foot hosting a unique challenge for the players. Always difficult, Winged Foot is an exacting test that will challenge players in every facet of their game.
2020 US Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Dustin Johnson: +800
- Jon Rahm: +1000
- Rory McIlroy: +1400
- Justin Thomas: +1400
- Xander Schauffele: +1400
- Collin Morikawa: +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
- Webb Simpson: +2500
- Patrick Cantlay: +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Jason Day: +3000
- Tony Finau: +3000
- Daniel Berger: +3000
- Patrick Reed: +3500
- Justin Rose: +4000
- Rickie Fowler: +4000
- Adam Scott: +4000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
- Tiger Woods: +5000
- Paul Casey: +5000
- Viktor Hovland: +5000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +6000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6000
- Matthew Wolff: +6000
- Sungjae Im: +8000
- Gary Woodland: +8000
- Phil Mickelson: +8000
- Kevin Kisner: +8000
- Abraham Ancer: +8000
- Harris English: +8000
- Jordan Spieth: +10000
- Shane Lowry: +10000
- Brendon Todd: +10000
- Cameron Champ: +10000
- Matt Kuchar: +12500
- Sergio Garcia: +12500
- Joaquin Niemann: +12500
- Billy Horschel: +12500
- Chez Reavie: +12500
- Marc Leishman: +15000
- Henrik Stenson: +15000
- Bubba Watson: +15000
- Ian Poulter: +15000
- Martin Kaymer: +15000
- Alex Noren: +15000
- Byeong Hun An: +15000
- Si Woo Kim: +15000
- Sebastian Munoz: +15000
- Cameron Smith: +20000
- Lee Westwood: +20000
- Branden Grace: +20000
- Zach Johnson: +20000
- Matt Wallace: +20000
- Corey Conners: +20000
- Ryan Palmer: +20000
- Will Zalatoris: +20000
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +20000
- Lanto Griffin: +20000
- Brandt Snedeker: +25000
- Danny Willett: +25000
- Thomas Pieters: +25000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +25000
- Kevin Na: +25000
- Lucas Glover: +25000
- Jason Kokrak: +25000
- Adam Hadwin: +25000
- Joel Dahmen: +25000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +25000
- Thomas Detry: +25000
- Kevin Streelman: +25000
- Graeme McDowell: +30000
- Keegan Bradley: +30000
- Charles Howell III: +30000
- Erik van Rooyen: +30000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +30000
- Robert MacIntyre: +30000
- Tom Lewis: +30000
- Michael Thompson: +30000
- Max Homa: +30000
- J.T. Poston: +30000
- Matthias Schwab: +30000
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera: +30000
- Brian Harman: +30000
- Tyler Duncan: +30000
- Mark Hubbard: +30000
- Danny Lee: +30000
- Rory Sabbatini: +30000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +40000
- Victor Perez: +40000
- Eddie Pepperell: +40000
- Ryan Fox: +40000
- Richy Werenski: +40000
- Andy Sullivan: +40000
- Sami Valimaki: +40000
- Connor Syme: +40000
- Justin Harding: +40000
- Brandon Wu: +40000
- Andrew Putnam: +50000
- Sung Kang: +50000
- Jimmy Walker: +50000
- Shugo Imahira: +50000
- Steve Stricker: +50000
- Chesson Hadley: +50000
- Kurt Kitayama: +50000
- Ryo Ishikawa: +50000
- Adam Long: +50000
- Troy Merritt: +50000
- Davis Riley: +50000
- Takumi Kanaya: +50000
- Renato Paratore: +50000
- Romain Langasque: +50000
- Adrian Otaegui: +50000
- Paul Waring: +50000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +60000
- Lucas Herbert: +60000
- Lee Hodges: +60000
- Taylor Pendrith: +60000
- Jim Herman: +60000
- Stephan Jaeger: +60000
- Curtis Luck: +60000
- Matt Jones: +60000
- Cole Hammer: +100000
- Shaun Norris: +100000
- Chan Kim: +100000
- JC Ritchie: +100000
- Scott Hend: +100000
- Paul Barjon: +100000
- Ricky Castillo: +100000
- Chun An Yu: +100000
- Davis Thompson: +100000
- Eduard Rousaud: +100000
- Sandy Scott: +100000
- John Pak: +100000
- Dan McCarthy: +100000
- Greyson Sigg: +100000
- Andy Ogletree: +200000
- James Sugrue: +300000
- John Augenstein: +300000
- Lukas Michel: +300000
- Preston Summerhays: +300000
- Ryan Vermeer: +500000
- Marty Jertson: +500000
- Danny Balin: +500000