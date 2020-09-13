2020 US Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 US Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We are at the second major of the year, and for the first time in 90 years, it's a fall US Open. Winged Foot's rough looks nasty, and the green complexes are delightfully tricky. This year, we have an all-exempt field of 144 players, which will actually create an even deeper field than usual.

2020 US Open One and Done picks

Jon Rahm: Rahm has won on the two toughest setups of the year. That's all I need.

Xander Schauffele: Xander won the 72-hole stroke-play portion of the Tour Championship, and he's practically a mortal lock to be in the top 10 at the US Open.

Dustin Johnson: He's the hottest player on the planet.

Collin Morikawa: He's won the only major this year, played well in the Tour Championship and should like Winged Foot with his ballstriking.

My pick is Jon Rahm, though I think you're in great shape with any of these four.

.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks