2020 US Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 US Open picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 US Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The strangest year of our lives rolls on this week with the first fall US Open in some 90 years this week. Winged Foot will prove a brilliant host for a traditional, exacting, challenging national championship. However, there will be no qualifiers playing this week. The field of 144 players is derived all from exemptions.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 US Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm has won twice in the restart, and those wins have come on the toughest setups of them all. That has to give him confidence, along with a top-five finish at Pebble last year.

2. Dustin Johnson: DJ could easily be No. 1 on this ranking, no doubt. His only major came in a US Open. He's played well in setups of all kinds the last month.

3. Xander Schauffele: Xander has to be considered a top-10 lock this week given his history in the US Open. He was fabulous at East Lake (again), winning the 72-hole tournament without the starting strokes.

4. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa seems back on the level after a strong performance at East Lake in his first Tour Championship.

5. Justin Thomas: JT has a couple of wins in the restart, he steadied the ship by finishing third in the 72-hole stroke-play event at the Tour Championship.

6. Webb Simpson: Winged Foot is going to be long for Simpson, but his ballstriking should carry him a long way, even after a disappointing East Lake effort.

7. Daniel Berger: Berger may be on a bit of a downswing here, and he missed the cut at Memorial, one of the tough setups in the restart. Still, his play in the restart has to put him in the top 10.

8. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has played well the last couple of weeks, and being a new dad may keep his major drought (now six years) out of his head for a while.

9. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler has been on fire, and he was runner-up to Xander on strokes played at the Tour Championship. He won't be afraid of the moment.

10. Tony Finau: Finau has been largely very good in the restart, and he was 8th and 5th in the two toughest setups of the restart.

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for Forebucks and check out our 2020 US Open model!