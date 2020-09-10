USGA announces Pinehurst No. 2 to host four future US Opens; moving key sections to Pinehurst

The USGA has announced Pinehurst Resort and their flagship No. 2 course as the first-ever US Open anchor site, awarding four future US Opens to the North Carolina course as part of a massive deal with the resort and the state government.

The US Open will be played at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024 (which has already been announced), then in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.

The future US Opens are a big component of this deal, but the longer-lasting piece is the planned move of the USGA's agronomy and equipment-testing facilities to Pinehurst, bringing with them at least 35 employees (approximately 15 percent of the total USGA workforce) and establishing state-of-the-art facilities in the American home of golf. Dubbed Golf House Pinehurst -- a play on Golf House being the name of the long-time USGA headquarters -- the equipment-testing facility will also have a public-facing museum and an innovation hub that will open by 2023.

“There is no better place for the USGA to plant new roots than the Home of American Golf,” said USGA CEO Mike Davis. “Thanks to the vision of North Carolina, Moore County and Pinehurst leaders, we are taking a bold step forward and forging a long-term commitment that will elevate our championships, foster greater innovation in golf, and ultimately help grow the game.”

The USGA is investing $25 million in creating the facilities that will be located near the Pinehurst Resort clubhouse, with incentives negotiated with the North Carolina General Assembly, the last two governors, the Department of Commerce, Moore County, the Village of Pinehurst and other stakeholders.

The USGA claims independent studies have suggested the move will mean some $2 billion to the North Carolina economy in a long-term projection model.

Not only will the five future US Opens figure into that economic impact, but no doubt the USGA will bring other future championships to the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area, including an already scheduled future US Women's Open at Pine Needles in 2022.