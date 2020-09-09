Brooks Koepka withdraws from 2020 US Open, citing injury; return date uncertain

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2020 US Open, to be played next week at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

The two-time US Open winner, who finished runner-up to Gary Woodland last year at Pebble Beach, has pulled out citing lingering injury.

Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open. I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon. pic.twitter.com/Mukh8oKUEJ — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) September 9, 2020

Koepka doesn't specify which injuries are bothering him, but he has been hampered all year by a re-aggravation of a left-knee problem that forced him to have surgery the day after the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season ended. He returned in October 2019 in Las Vegas, and then he withdrew from the CJ Cup in South Korea when he slipped on a cart path and re-injured his knee.

At various times through the year, Koepka has said he has been concerned if his knee will ever recover back to where it was pre-surgery. At times, he complained of the pain making it difficult to walk certain golf courses. In other situations, he contended to win, including in the PGA Championship in August.

Koepka did not indicate a timeframe for when we should expect to see him compete again, but the next big event on the calendar after the US Open is the Masters in November.