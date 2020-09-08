2020 Safeway Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Safeway Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

The betting favorites this week are Phil Mickelson and Si Woo Kim, with both players coming in at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds.

Brendan Steele and Shane Lowry are both at 25-to-1.

Seven players are at 30-to-1, including Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth, Joel Dahmen, Eric van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Doc Redman and Chez Reavie.

