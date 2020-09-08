2020 Safeway Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Safeway Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.
The betting favorites this week are Phil Mickelson and Si Woo Kim, with both players coming in at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds.
Brendan Steele and Shane Lowry are both at 25-to-1.
Seven players are at 30-to-1, including Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth, Joel Dahmen, Eric van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Doc Redman and Chez Reavie.
2020 Safeway Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we start the PGA Tour season anew, going out to the West Coast for one week with the Safeway Open as the precursor to the US Open back on the East Coast next week. A lot of players in the field at Winged Foot aren't playing this week, including last year's champion Cameron Champ.
2020 Safeway Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Phil Mickelson: +2000
- Si Woo Kim: +2000
- Brendan Steele: +2500
- Shane Lowry: +2500
- Sergio Garcia: +3000
- Jordan Spieth: +3000
- Erik van Rooyen: +3000
- Emiliano Grillo: +3000
- Doc Redman: +3000
- Joel Dahmen: +3000
- Chez Reavie: +3000
- Harold Varner III: +3500
- Brandt Snedeker: +4000
- Cameron Davis: +4000
- Kevin Streelman: +4000
- Keegan Bradley: +5000
- Sam Burns: +5000
- Bud Cauley: +5000
- Luke List: +5000
- Mark Hubbard: +5000
- Jim Furyk: +6000
- Lucas Glover: +6000
- Henrik Norlander: +6000
- Talor Gooch: +6000
- Cameron Tringale: +6000
- Tyler Duncan: +6000
- Will Gordon: +6000
- Maverick McNealy: +6000
- Patrick Rodgers: +6000
- Charley Hoffman: +6000
- Denny McCarthy: +6000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +8000
- Charl Schwartzel: +8000
- Branden Grace: +8000
- Kyle Stanley: +8000
- Robby Shelton: +8000
- Sepp Straka: +8000
- Carlos Ortiz: +8000
- Chesson Hadley: +8000
- Troy Merritt: +8000
- Scott Piercy: +8000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +8000
- Adam Schenk: +8000
- Tom Hoge: +8000
- Ryan Armour: +10000
- Scott Stallings: +10000
- Xinjun Zhang: +10000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +10000
- Brice Garnett: +10000
- Aaron Wise: +10000
- Wyndham Clark: +10000
- Harry Higgs: +10000
- Wesley Bryan: +10000
- J.B. Holmes: +10000
- Martin Laird: +12500
- Russell Knox: +12500
- Jason Dufner: +12500
- Pat Perez: +12500
- Matthew NeSmith: +12500
- Bryson Nimmer: +12500
- Kevin Chappell: +12500
- Sam Ryder: +12500
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +12500
- Roger Sloan: +12500
- Peter Uihlein: +12500
- Ben Martin: +12500
- Nick Watney: +15000
- Seamus Power: +15000
- Austin Cook: +15000
- Vaughn Taylor: +15000
- Beau Hossler: +15000
- Joseph Bramlett: +15000
- Brandon Hagy: +15000
- Brian Stuard: +15000
- Bo Hoag: +15000
- Patton Kizzire: +15000
- Andrew Putnam: +15000
- Fabian Gomez: +15000
- C.T. Pan: +20000
- Chris Baker: +20000
- Peter Malnati: +20000
- Nate Lashley: +20000
- Chase Seiffert: +20000
- Hudson Swafford: +20000
- Stewart Cink: +20000
- Bill Haas: +20000
- Roberto Castro: +20000
- Zac Blair: +20000
- Kevin Tway: +20000
- Wes Roach: +20000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +20000
- Scott Brown: +20000
- Rob Oppenheim: +20000
- Cameron Percy: +20000
- Luke Donald: +25000
- Kramer Hickok: +25000
- Sahith Theegala: +25000
- Graham DeLaet: +25000
- Doug Ghim: +25000
- Josh Teater: +25000
- Scott Harrington: +25000
- Johnson Wagner: +25000
- Robert Streb: +25000
- Aaron Baddeley: +25000
- John Huh: +25000
- Brian Gay: +25000
- Tim Wilkinson: +25000
- J.J. Spaun: +25000
- Grayson Murray: +25000
- Vincent Whaley: +25000
- Jamie Lovemark: +25000
- K.J. Choi: +25000
- Isaiah Salinda: +30000
- Sean O'Hair: +30000
- Zack Sucher: +30000
- Camilo Villegas: +30000
- Anirban Lahiri: +30000
- Kelly Kraft: +30000
- David Hearn: +30000
- James Hahn: +30000
- Mark Anderson: +30000
- Shawn Stefani: +30000
- Rhein Gibson: +30000
- Michael Gligic: +30000
- Ryan Brehm: +30000
- Chris Stroud: +30000
- Hank Lebioda: +30000
- Akshay Bhatia: +40000
- Matt Every: +40000
- Tyler McCumber: +40000
- Ricky Barnes: +40000
- Hunter Mahan: +40000
- Ryan Blaum: +40000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +40000
- Ted Potter Jr: +40000
- William McGirt: +40000
- Dominic Bozzelli: +50000
- Michael Gellerman: +50000
- D.J. Trahan: +50000
- Peter Kuest: +50000
- Michael Kim: +50000
- Bo Van Pelt: +50000
- Rafael Campos: +50000
- Ben Taylor: +60000
- Nelson Ledesma: +60000
- Jim Knous: +60000
- John Senden: +100000
- D.A. Points: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- Steve Watanabe Jr: +200000
- Tom Kim: +200000