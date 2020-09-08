2020 ANA Inspiration betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 ANA Inspiration betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
The betting favorite this week is Inbee Park, who comes into the week at 11-to-1 as she seeks an eighth major title.
Next up on the list is Danielle Kang, who is 12-to-1 as she seeks a second major and third win in the restart, and Minjee Lee, who played well in the AIG Women's Open.
Sei Young Kim is 15-to-1, with Nelly Korda at 17-to-1.
2020 ANA Inspiration tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the second major on the LPGA calendar, with the ANA Inspiration played at Mission Hills Country Club in California. With temperatures expected to be in the 100s each day, this is going to be a test of endurance and firm conditions.
2020 ANA Inspiration betting odds: Outright winner
- Inbee Park: +1100
- Danielle Kang: +1200
- Minjee Lee: +1200
- Sei Young Kim: +1500
- Nelly Korda: +1700
- Lexi Thompson: +1900
- Carlota Ciganda: +2600
- Lydia Ko: +2600
- Nasa Hataoka: +3100
- Caroline Masson: +3400
- Austin Ernst: +3400
- Sung Hyun Park: +3600
- Brooke Henderson: +3600
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +3600
- Jessica Korda: +3600
- Anna Nordqvist: +4100
- Brittany Altomare: +4100
- Marina Alex: +4600
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +4600
- Charley Hull: +4600
- In Gee Chun: +5600
- Stacy Lewis: +5600
- Moriya Jutanugarn: +5600
- Azahara Munoz: +6100
- Jennifer Song: +6100
- Lizette Salas: +6100
- Amy Yang: +6700
- Yu Liu: +6700
- Megan Khang: +7100
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +7100
- Ally McDonald: +7100
- Celine Boutier: +7100
- Kristen Gillman: +7100
- Jasmine Suwannapura: +7600
- Georgia Hall: +7600
- Jenny Shin: +8100
- Andrea Lee: +8100
- Hannah Green: +8100
- Gaby Lopez: +8100
- Amy Olson: +9100
- Anne van Dam: +9100
- Mi Hyang Lee: +9100
- In Kyung Kim: +10100
- Yealimi Noh: +11100
- Cheyenne Knight: +11100
- Chella Choi: +11100
- Angela Stanford: +12600
- Hinako Shibuno: +12600
- Cristie Kerr: +12600
- Katherine Kirk: +12600
- Xiyu Lin: +12600
- Nicole Broch Larsen: +12600
- Pernilla Lindberg: +12600
- Angel Yin: +14100
- Lindsey Weaver: +14100
- Brittany Lincicome: +14100
- Alena Sharp: +15100
- Eun Hee Ji: +17600
- Emma Talley: +17600
- Jing Yan: +17600
- Cydney Clanton: +20100
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: +20100
- Rose Zhang: +20100
- Haru Nomura: +20100
- Emilia Migliaccio: +20100
- Su Oh: +20100
- Yui Kawamoto: +20100
- Patty Tavatanakit: +20100
- Perrine Delacour: +20100
- Ashleigh Buhai: +20100
- Madelene Sagstrom: +20100
- Sarah Schmelzel: +20100
- Bronte Law: +20100
- Jennifer Kupcho: +20100
- Annie Park: +22600
- Pornanong Phatlum: +22600
- Hee Young Park: +22600
- Caroline Inglis: +22600
- Linnea Strom: +22600
- Melissa Reid: +25100
- Morgan Pressel: +25100
- Maria Fassi: +25100
- Brittany Lang: +25100
- Caroline Hedwall: +25100
- Stephanie Meadow: +27600
- Jaye Marie Green: +27600
- Gabriela Ruffels: +27600
- Ryann OToole: +27600
- Maria Fernanda Torres: +30100
- Elizabeth Szokol: +30100
- Olivia Mehaffey: +30100
- Leona Maguire: +30100
- Mel Reid: +30100
- Christina Kim: +30100
- Gerina Piller: +30100
- Dana Finkelstein: +30100
- Kelly Tan: +35100
- Daniela Holmqvist: +35100
- Charlotte Thomas: +35100
- Lei Ye: +40100
- Kaitlyn Papp: +40100
- Esther Henseleit: +50100
- Mirim Lee: +60100
- Klara Spilkova: +60100
- Ayako Uehara: +75100
- Tiffany Joh: +125100