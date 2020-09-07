Titleist TSi2, TSi3 driver pictures hit the USGA conforming list

If you've been looking to see pictures of Titleist's TSi2 and TSi3 drivers, intrigued by the pictures shared by Ian Poulter on social media, the USGA conforming driver list is your friend.

The USGA conforming driver list is a great way to market to golf equipment aficionados (geeks, depending on who's speaking). When a driver appears on the list, an image of the driver sole shows up, and it's one of the first looks many golfers get of a new, highly-anticipated release. It also means the club has been approved for competition, so we're likely to see it in play right away.

Titleist has announced the new TSi2 and TSi3 drivers, which are the next generation after the TS drivers released in 2019, will be seeded with players starting next week at the PGA Tour's Safeway Open and the European Tour's Portugal Masters.

In addition to the official images shared from Titleist and what's available in black-and-white images from the USGA, Ian Poulter shared some video of the new clubs on social media, and they've been screenshotted into images.

Titleist TSi3 driver

Poulter is going to bag the TSi3, which has an adjustable weight track along the back sole with several pre-set positions to fine tune shot-shape bias. It almost looks like the weight track is itself removable, which could be fascinating.

The face pattern is new, using ATI, a titanium alloy used in the crown of the Concept C16 driver. Some variation has apparently become the new face insert.

The crown appears fairly glossy, as is evident from Poulter's reflection in the screenshot.

Titleist TSi fairway woods

Poulter also showed his followers the Titleist TSi2 fairway woods that he's going to be testing. The gray color for the sole here is gorgeous, and it should be a fan favorite. The Active Recoil Channel continues to be a big story for Titleist fairway woods, which have always been a strong product.