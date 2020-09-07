2020 Safeway Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Tour Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We are at the start of a new PGA Tour season, with the Safeway Open kicking things off at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif. This is the off week before the US Open next week, so most of the top players are skipping the festivities. We don't have Korn Ferry Tour grads to pick from, so let's work off of the names in the field.

2020 Safeway Open One and Done picks

Denny McCarthy: McCarthy finished the regular season well, with a T-9 in Greensboro. He plays well in the fall.

Phil Mickelson: Mickelson destroyed in his PGA Tour Champions debut, so confidence has to be high. He actually played well in the tail end of the PGA Tour season, and he's been in the top eight here the last two years.

Brendan Steele: Steele won in consecutive years in 2017 and 2018, and he's obviously a fan of this tournament. He has been pretty decent since the restart.

Kevin Streelman: Streelman is one of the higher-ranked players in the event, and he's played pretty well overall, but picking him would be looking for a decent finish.

My pick is Phil Mickelson, though I may go back to Brendan Steele before tee off on Thursday.

.

