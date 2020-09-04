adidas Golf releases ZX 8000 Golf shoes
Equipment Fashion

adidas Golf releases ZX 8000 Golf shoes

09/04/2020 at 1:32 pm
Ryan Ballengee


adidas Golf has reached back into its parent company's history a few times this year, creating golf versions of some of their most iconic and highly recognizable shoes.

This time, the ZX 8000 running shoe has now been used as the base for the limited-edition ZX 8000 Golf.

The ZX series first hit the market in 1984, created as a unique running shoe designed to offer specific performance benefits. In the ZX 8000 Golf, adidas Golf looked to create a versatile spikeless shoe that took inspiration from the original version of its namesake first released in 1989.

The ZX 8000 Golf brings back the patented Torsion system for added stability -- which has become a significant part of the flagship Tour360 shoes -- and incorporates a midsole with Boost cushioning. The outsole uses the original grip pattern of the running shoe and adds golf-specific lugs and treads for stability on the course.

The design team chose a base aqua color with yellow and purple accent colors, creating a unique look for a golf shoe that's a bit unconventional by intent.

The adidas Golf ZX 8000 Golf is available on Sept. 4 for $130 per pair.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.