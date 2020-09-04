adidas Golf releases ZX 8000 Golf shoes

adidas Golf has reached back into its parent company's history a few times this year, creating golf versions of some of their most iconic and highly recognizable shoes.

This time, the ZX 8000 running shoe has now been used as the base for the limited-edition ZX 8000 Golf.

The ZX series first hit the market in 1984, created as a unique running shoe designed to offer specific performance benefits. In the ZX 8000 Golf, adidas Golf looked to create a versatile spikeless shoe that took inspiration from the original version of its namesake first released in 1989.

The ZX 8000 Golf brings back the patented Torsion system for added stability -- which has become a significant part of the flagship Tour360 shoes -- and incorporates a midsole with Boost cushioning. The outsole uses the original grip pattern of the running shoe and adds golf-specific lugs and treads for stability on the course.

The design team chose a base aqua color with yellow and purple accent colors, creating a unique look for a golf shoe that's a bit unconventional by intent.

The adidas Golf ZX 8000 Golf is available on Sept. 4 for $130 per pair.