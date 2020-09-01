2020 Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

There are two betting lines this week to win the tournament: a line including the starting strokes based on incoming FedEx Cup rank and a line for the 72-hole tournament without starting strokes.

The betting favorite this week with handicap strokes is No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who come in at 3-to-1 (+300) betting odds.

Jon Rahm is No. 2 in the standings and 4-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 7-to-1.

Webb Simpson is 13-to-1, while Collin Morikawa is 20-to-1 after beginning five strokes behind Johnson on Friday.

2020 Tour Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs at East Lake in Atlanta. Right now, we're looking at the reality that one of the top five players is most likely to win the FedEx Cup, but trying to predict how players will compete with starting strokes is still unclear. So it doesn't seem wise to bet on the 72-hole event without strokes included.

2020 Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner

First number is with starting strokes; second without