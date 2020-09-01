2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

The betting favorites this week are Rasmus Hojgaard, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Detry, who come into the week at 13-to-1 (+1300) betting odds.

Andy Sullivan is 14-to-1, while Bernd Wiesberger is 15-to-1.

Lee Westwood is 18-to-1, with Robert MacIntyre is 20-to-1.

2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we kick off a swing in Iberia, with stops in Spain and Portugal. Valderrama in Spain hosts the Andalucia Masters, which is not hosted by Sergio Garcia this year. The Ryder Cup club plays tough, and it should be a bit of a shock compared to most UK Swing events.

2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters betting odds: Outright winner