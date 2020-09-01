2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.
The betting favorites this week are Rasmus Hojgaard, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Detry, who come into the week at 13-to-1 (+1300) betting odds.
Andy Sullivan is 14-to-1, while Bernd Wiesberger is 15-to-1.
Lee Westwood is 18-to-1, with Robert MacIntyre is 20-to-1.
2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we kick off a swing in Iberia, with stops in Spain and Portugal. Valderrama in Spain hosts the Andalucia Masters, which is not hosted by Sergio Garcia this year. The Ryder Cup club plays tough, and it should be a bit of a shock compared to most UK Swing events.
2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters betting odds: Outright winner
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +1300
- Martin Kaymer: +1300
- Thomas Detry: +1300
- Andy Sullivan: +1400
- Bernd Wiesberger: +1500
- Lee Westwood: +1800
- Robert MacIntyre: +2000
- Joost Luiten: +2200
- Haotong Li: +2200
- Paul Waring: +3400
- Victor Perez: +3500
- Jason Scrivener: +3500
- Benjamin Hebert: +3700
- Marcus Kinhult: +3700
- Jordan Smith: +4200
- Jorge Campillo: +4600
- Connor Syme: +4700
- Matthew Jordan: +4700
- Sebastian Soderberg: +5000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +5100
- Sami Valimaki: +5100
- Wade Ormsby: +5200
- Renato Paratore: +5700
- Romain Langasque: +5800
- Adrian Otaegui: +6200
- Calum Hill: +6800
- Justin Harding: +6900
- Sean Crocker: +6900
- Alexander Bjork: +7300
- Marcus Armitage: +7800
- Matthieu Pavon: +8300
- Lorenzo Gagli: +8300
- Brandon Stone: +9400
- Wilco Nienaber: +9400
- Victor Dubuisson: +9400
- Soren Kjeldsen: +10400
- David Horsey: +11400
- Adrian Meronk: +11400
- Kalle Samooja: +11400
- Ashun Wu: +12400
- Gonzalo Fernandez-castano: +12500
- Pablo Larrazabal: +12800
- Scott Vincent: +12900
- Justin Walters: +12900
- Antoine Rozner: +13700
- Jamie Donaldson: +14300
- Maximilian Kieffer: +14300
- Alexander Levy: +14300
- Johannes Veerman: +14300
- John Catlin: +14500
- Matthew Southgate: +15300
- Joel Stalter: +15300
- Jeff Winther: +15300
- Joachim B Hansen: +15300
- Guido Migliozzi: +15300
- Steven Brown: +15300
- Joel Sjoholm: +15300
- Craig Howie: +15600
- Nacho Elvira: +15800
- Darius van Driel: +16400
- Cormac Sharvin: +16600
- Richard Bland: +16600
- Wil Besseling: +17900
- Nino Bertasio: +18200
- Thomas Bjorn: +19800
- Grant Forrest: +20500
- Oscar Lengden: +20500
- Rikard Karlberg: +20500
- Ben Stow: +20500
- Alvaro Quiros: +20500
- Andrea Pavan: +20500
- Alejandro Canizares: +23100
- Edoardo Molinari: +23100
- Dave Coupland: +23100
- Jake McLeod: +23100
- Robin Roussel: +23100
- Romain Wattel: +23100
- Joakim Lagergren: +23100
- Julien Guerrier: +25700
- David Drysdale: +25700
- Alvaro Mueller Baumgart: +25700
- Eduard Rousard: +25700
- Adrien Saddier: +25700
- Sihwan Kim: +25700
- Ricardo Gouveia: +25700
- Masahiro Kawamura: +28400
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist: +28400
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +29200
- Jonathan Caldwell: +31000
- Shubankar Sharma: +31000
- Eduardo De La Riva: +31000
- Pedro Oriol: +31000
- Eduard Rousaud: +31000
- Andres Romero: +31000
- Zander Lombard: +31000
- Bryce Easton: +33900
- Toby Tree: +36400
- Rhys Enoch: +36400
- Tapio Pulkkanen: +41800
- Niklas Lemke: +41800
- Gregory Havret: +41800
- Maverick Antcliff: +41800
- Peter Hanson: +41800
- Francesco Laporta: +41800
- Ben Evans: +41800
- Pep Angles: +41800
- Anton Karlsson: +41800
- Kristoffer Broberg: +41800
- Ricardo Santos: +41800
- Jbe Kruger: +52700
- Carlos Pigem: +52700
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: +63900
- Gavin Moynihan: +63900
- Alfredo Garcia: +63900
- Kristoffer Reitan: +63900
- Lars van Meijel: +63900
- Marcel Schneider: +63900
- Lorenzo Scalise: +63900
- Ewen Ferguson: +63900
- Jean Baptiste Gonnet: +63900
- Garrick Porteous: +81200
- Raphael Jacquelin: +81200
- Max Schmitt: +81200
- Borja Virto: +81200
- Pedro Figueiredo: +91000
- Ross Mcgowan: +111200
- Samuel Del Val: +111200
- Michael Campbell: +111200
- David Howell: +111200
- Jose Maria Olazabal: +111200
- Alejandro Del Rey: +111200
- Zach Murray: +111200
- Ivan Cantero Gutierrez: +125100
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco: +125100