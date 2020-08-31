2020 Tour Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Tour Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Tour Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The FedEx Cup playoff field has been cut to 30 players for the Tour Championship, now the last of three playoff events. We determine a champion this week in the season-long race, and East Lake will be the setting for that as the first-ever handicapped Tour Championship is played.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Tour Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: DJ has never won a FedEx Cup, and he's never won at East Lake. That said, he consistently finishes well at the Atlanta club and has been the best in the playoffs.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm is the only other multi-time winner in the resumption of the season. He plays well on hard courses, apparently. East Lake is hard.

3. Webb Simpson: Simpson took a Load Management week this week so he could rest for the Tour Championship. He lost one starting stroke as a result. Can make that up.

4. Justin Thomas: JT hasn't been good in the playoffs. He's running cold right now, but he does seem to have an eye for East Lake.

5. Daniel Berger: The best overall player of the restart, in my opinion, has been Berger. He can complete his best season with a big win at East Lake, but he starts six behind DJ.

6. Harris English: English has been fabulous for weeks now, and his season is a testament to finding something deep in yourself to bring out your best.

7. Rory McIlroy: Maybe Rory's finally fired up as he's about to become a dad. Of course, if he gets The Call, he's taking off from Atlanta.

8. Collin Morikawa: Came back pretty well from the MC at TPC Boston with a T-20 at the BMW. No No. 1 pressure this week, and he's just enough behind that he has to charge.

9. Xander Schauffele: Xander was caught up in the difficulty of Olympia Fields, finishing T-25. Hasn't been to his standard in the playoffs, but he likes the big ones.

10. Scottie Scheffler: Scottie has been tremendous in the playoffs and even back to the WGC in Memphis. He has nothing to lose here and everything to gain.

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for Forebucks and check out our 2020 Tour Championship model!