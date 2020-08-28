European Tour adds three new events, re-schedules Irish Open, cancels Turkey, South Africa events

The European Tour has announced significant revisions to the remaining 2020 European Tour schedule, adding three new tournaments, rescheduling another and cancelling two of the most lucrative events on the docket.

The Turkish Airlines Open and Nedback Golf Challenge, two of the final three tournaments on the schedule, have been postponed for this season. These Rolex Series events, along with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, offer the most lucrative single-tournament first-place prizes in professional golf, with the Turkish Airlines Open winner getting $2 million and the Nedbank Golf Challenge winner earning $2.5 million.

Those events were to follow the now-canceled WGC HSBC Champions in China. Now the European Tour is replacing two of these events with back-to-back tournaments on the island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea. The Cyprus Open will take place from Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, followed by the Cyprus Classic from Nov. 5-8, with both played at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, each with a purse of €1 million. They will be played without spectators.

The European Tour also announced the creation of the Scottish Championship, which will be played at Fairmont St. Andrews from Oct. 15-18 without spectators for a €1 million purse. This tournament rounds out the second UK Swing, which will feature three other tournaments: the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle Golf Club (Sept. 24-27), the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (Oct. 1-4) and the BMW PGA Championship (Oct. 8-11).