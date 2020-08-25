2020 English Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 English Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at The Belfry Resort in England.

The betting favorites this week are Rasmus Hojgaard and Matt Wallace, who come into the week at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Haotong Li and Mathias Schwab are 16-to-1.

Lee Westwood and Andy Sullivan are in there at 18-to-1.

2020 English Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the last event of the UK Swing, with The Belfry hosting the English Championship. The Belfry is thought of really as a Ryder Cup venue, not as a European Tour stop, so we don't have a lot of intel on how it will play with a more player-friendly setup.

