2020 BMW Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 BMW Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who come in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Jon Rahm is 10-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 12-to-1.

Bryson DeChamebeau is 14-to-1, while Xander Schauffele is 16-to-1.

2020 BMW Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the second leg of the playoffs at the BMW Championship, with Olympia Fields becoming a one-off host and welcoming PGA Tour players for the first time since 2003. This is very much a classic-era course, with relatively small targets. Keeping the ball in play goes a long in way in keeping a player in touch with the leaderboard.

2020 BMW Championship betting odds: Outright winner