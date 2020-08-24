2020 BMW Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.
We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 BMW Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
Unless you had DJ, you weren't anywhere near the win this weekend! What an incredible performance by DJ to pick up his second win in the restart, get back to No. 1 in the world and take over the FedEx Cup lead. Now we move to the BMW Championship, with the top 70 players in the standings playing at Olympia Fields near Chicago looking to make up the top 30 for the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week.
2020 BMW Championship One and Done picks
Collin Morikawa: As we thought, Morikawa dropped down a level last week with the chance to become No. 1 in the world. He needs a week here or there to get used to new pressure. He has played well here in past amateur events.
Matthew Wolff: Like Morikawa, Wolff has seen amateur success at Olympia Fields. He was T-44 last week at The Northern Trust.
Dustin Johnson: I mean, at this point, how can you not?
Daniel Berger: Berger continues to be great in the playoffs, and he was third at TPC Boston. (I was too early on using Berger and Harris English.)
My pick this week will be Matthew Wolff, as I think his recent experience here will be good news.
2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
- A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Viktor Hovland (T-10)
- Sanderson Farms Championship: Denny McCarthy (T-18)
- Safeway Open: Kevin Na (MC)
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Webb Simpson (T-7)
- Houston Open: Scottie Scheffler (T-28)
- CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: Danny Willett (T-46)
- Zozo Championship: Adam Scott (T-33)
- WGC-HSBC Champions: Patrick Reed (T-8)
- Bermuda Championship: Scott Harrington (T-53)
- Mayakoba Golf Classic: Charles Howell III (T-20)
- The RSM Classic: Kevin Kisner (MC)
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: Jon Rahm (10th)
- Sony Open in Hawaii: Matt Kuchar (MC)
- The American Express: Vaughn Taylor (T-43)
- Farmers Insurance Open: Tony Finau (T-6)
- Waste Management Phoenix Open: Hideki Matsuyama (T-16)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day (T-4)
- The Genesis Invitational: JB Holmes (T-51)
- WGC-Mexico Championship: Dustin Johnson (T-48)
- Puerto Rico Open: Scott Brown (T-67)
- The Honda Classic: Rickie Fowler (MC)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tommy Fleetwood (MC)
- Charles Schwab Challenge: Sungjae Im (T-10)
- RBC Heritage: Bryson DeChambeau (T-8)
- Travelers Championship: Patrick Cantlay (T-11)
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: Tyrrell Hatton (T-4)
- Workday Charity Open: Justin Rose (MC)
- the Memorial Tournament: Daniel Berger (MC)
- 3M Open: Harris English (T-18)
- WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Matthew Fitzpatrick (T-6)
- Barracuda Championship: Ryan Moore (T-12)
- PGA Championship: Justin Thomas (T-37)
- Wyndham Championship: Billy Horschel (2nd)
- The Northern Trust: Xander Schauffele (T-25)
- BMW Championship: Matthew Wolff