2020 BMW Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 BMW Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

Unless you had DJ, you weren't anywhere near the win this weekend! What an incredible performance by DJ to pick up his second win in the restart, get back to No. 1 in the world and take over the FedEx Cup lead. Now we move to the BMW Championship, with the top 70 players in the standings playing at Olympia Fields near Chicago looking to make up the top 30 for the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week.

2020 BMW Championship One and Done picks

Collin Morikawa: As we thought, Morikawa dropped down a level last week with the chance to become No. 1 in the world. He needs a week here or there to get used to new pressure. He has played well here in past amateur events.

Matthew Wolff: Like Morikawa, Wolff has seen amateur success at Olympia Fields. He was T-44 last week at The Northern Trust.

Dustin Johnson: I mean, at this point, how can you not?

Daniel Berger: Berger continues to be great in the playoffs, and he was third at TPC Boston. (I was too early on using Berger and Harris English.)

My pick this week will be Matthew Wolff, as I think his recent experience here will be good news.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks