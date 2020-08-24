2020 BMW Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 BMW Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 BMW Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, BMW Championship continues the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour. The event moves to Olympia Fields near Chicago for the event. We have 70 qualifiers who will be filtered down to the top 30 for next week's Tour Championship.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2020 BMW Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: DJ won by an incredible 11 shots on Sunday at TPC Boston. He's won twice in the restart. Hard not to like him.

2. Collin Morikawa: As we warned last week, Morikawa dipped last week with the possibility of becoming No. 1 in the world. However, Olympia Fields was great to him in college events.

3. Daniel Berger: DBSV has just been a stud in the restart, and he's been out of the top 13 just once dating back to the Phoenix Open.

4. Webb Simpson: Simpson just continues to play lovely golf. He should be a consideration every week he plays.

5. Justin Thomas: Thomas has been blah in his two starts since winning in Memphis. Now he's locked in a three-way battle for PGA Tour Player of the Year and a second FedEx Cup.

6. Jon Rahm: Rahm looked good at TPC Boston, at least in the B Flight. Got the quarterfinals of the US Am here.

7. Bryson DeChambeau: Won the US Am here in 2015, which touched off his career. He stunk at TPC Boston. Which do you like?

8. Matthew Wolff: Wolff found something at Harding Park and the PGA, and he's fared well in amateur competition at Olympia Fields.

9. Xander Schauffele: He didn't really have anything last week and still got into the top 25. That's the sign of a great player you want to back most weeks.

10. Harris English: English has been on a roll, and he continues building an incredible comeback season.

11. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has admitted that he's having a hard time finding motivation without crowds and playing in the pandemic. Holding out hope he'll find a cause to get behind this week.

