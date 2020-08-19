2020 AIG Women’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 AIG Women's Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Royal Troon in Scotland.

The betting favorite this week is Danielle Kang, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds as she looks for a third win in four starts and a second major title.

Minjee Lee is next best at 12-to-1, with Brooke Henderson on 15-to-1.

Inbee Park is at 21-to-1, and Lexi Thompson is 22-to-1, rounding out the top five.

2020 AIG Women's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the first major on the LPGA calendar, with the AIG Women's Open played for the first time at Royal Troon. The weather conditions expected this week are kind of outrageous, so it's difficult to bet without acknowledging that we could get a winner completely out of left field.

