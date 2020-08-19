2020 AIG Women’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 AIG Women's Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Royal Troon in Scotland.
The betting favorite this week is Danielle Kang, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds as she looks for a third win in four starts and a second major title.
Minjee Lee is next best at 12-to-1, with Brooke Henderson on 15-to-1.
Inbee Park is at 21-to-1, and Lexi Thompson is 22-to-1, rounding out the top five.
2020 AIG Women's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
This week, we have the first major on the LPGA calendar, with the AIG Women's Open played for the first time at Royal Troon. The weather conditions expected this week are kind of outrageous, so it's difficult to bet without acknowledging that we could get a winner completely out of left field.
To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed an 81-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2020 AIG Women's Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Danielle Kang: +850
- Minjee Lee: +1200
- Brooke Henderson: +1500
- Inbee Park: +2100
- Lexi Thompson: +2200
- Nasa Hataoka: +2400
- Carlota Ciganda: +2500
- Nelly Korda: +2800
- Lydia Ko: +3100
- Celine Boutier: +3100
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +3100
- Charley Hull: +3300
- Georgia Hall: +3500
- Yu Liu: +3600
- Moriya Jutanugarn: +3600
- Stacy Lewis: +3700
- Marina Alex: +4300
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +4300
- Azahara Munoz: +4300
- Jessica Korda: +4300
- Hannah Green: +4300
- Brittany Altomare: +4800
- Amy Yang: +5300
- Gaby Lopez: +5300
- Caroline Masson: +5400
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +5800
- Amy Olson: +6300
- Megan Khang: +6400
- Lizette Salas: +6400
- Su Oh: +6400
- Hinako Shibuno: +6900
- In Kyung Kim: +7000
- Xiyu Lin: +7000
- Anne van Dam: +7300
- Cristie Kerr: +7900
- Sophia Popov: +8500
- Anna Nordqvist: +10400
- Emily Kristine Pedersen: +10400
- Ally McDonald: +10500
- Jennifer Kupcho: +10500
- Alena Sharp: +11100
- Jennifer Song: +11500
- Austin Ernst: +11600
- Angel Yin: +11600
- Kristen Gillman: +11600
- Madelene Sagstrom: +11600
- Cheyenne Knight: +13000
- Nicole Broch Larsen: +13000
- In Gee Chun: +13000
- Yui Kawamoto: +13000
- Alice Hewson: +13000
- Leona Maguire: +14600
- Mi Hyang Lee: +14600
- Brittany Lang: +14600
- Andrea Lee: +16700
- Cydney Clanton: +16700
- Jenny Shin: +16700
- Julia Engstrom: +16700
- Jasmine Suwannapura: +18000
- Yealimi Noh: +18300
- Gemma Dryburgh: +18300
- Gerina Piller: +18300
- Bronte Law: +18300
- Emma Talley: +18300
- Mone Inami: +18300
- Ashleigh Buhai: +18300
- Christina Kim: +19800
- Haley Moore: +20600
- Jing Yan: +20600
- Meghan Maclaren: +20600
- Monique Smit: +20600
- Kelly Tan: +20600
- Minami Katsu: +20600
- Haru Nomura: +20600
- Perrine Delacour: +20600
- Lee-Anne Pace: +20600
- Annie Park: +20600
- Lindsey Weaver: +23200
- Manon De Roey: +23200
- Pernilla Lindberg: +23200
- Esther Henseleit: +23200
- Gabriela Ruffels: +24600
- Stephanie Meadow: +24600
- Olivia Cowan: +25900
- Kylie Henry: +25900
- Stephanie Kyriacou: +25900
- Peiyun Chien: +28500
- Elizabeth Szokol: +28500
- Angela Stanford: +28500
- Patty Tavatanakit: +31100
- Sandra Gal: +31100
- Morgan Pressel: +31100
- Maria Fassi: +31100
- Katherine Kirk: +31100
- Caroline Hedwall: +31100
- Caroline Inglis: +31100
- Momoko Ueda: +31100
- Aditi Ashok: +31100
- Charlotte Thomas: +31100
- Alison Lee: +31100
- Olivia Mehaffey: +36500
- Johanna Gustavsson: +36500
- Maria Torres: +41900
- Mel Reid: +41900
- Dani Holmqvist: +41900
- Linnea Strom: +41900
- Marianne Skarpnord: +41900
- Dana Finkelstein: +41900
- Julieta Granada: +41900
- Sanna Nuutinen: +41900
- Karolin Lampert: +41900
- Whitney Hillier: +41900
- Kendall Dye: +52900
- Sarah Kemp: +52900
- Catriona Matthew: +52900
- Christine Wolf: +52900
- YuJeong Son: +52900
- Klara Spilkova: +52900
- Dottie Ardina: +52900
- Carly Booth: +52900
- Lindy Duncan: +52900
- Laura Fuenfstueck: +52900
- Tiffany Joh: +52900
- Diksha Dagar: +52900
- Nuria Iturrios: +64100
- Michele Thompson: +64100
- Becky Morgan: +64100
- Jennifer Chang: +64100
- Camilla Lennarth: +64100
- Emma Nilsson: +64100
- Luna Sobron Galmes: +81300
- Sarah Smith: +81300
- Jenny Coleman: +81300
- Louise Ridderstrom: +81300
- Celine Herbin: +81300
- Hannah Burke: +81300
- Felicity Johnson: +111400
- Eleanor Givens: +111400
- Lina Boqvist: +111400
- Tonje Daffinrud: +125200
- Ursula Wikstrom: +150200
- Tvesa Malik: +150200
- Laura Davies: +200200