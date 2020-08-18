With its first tweet in years, is Adams Golf back or just reliving the past?

Adams Golf had not tweeted anything since November 2015 when, rather fittingly, the brand tweeted a picture of staffer Bernhard Langer walking off into the sunset after his 25th PGA Tour Champions title.

Bernhard Langer walks off into the sunset after his 25th Champions Tour victory. #AdamsFamily pic.twitter.com/bfsfemcffX — Adams Golf (@AdamsGolf) November 10, 2015

In that time since, Langer has won another 16 titles on the 50-plus circuit, but Adams Golf hasn't had anything to say -- that is, until August 13. During PGA Championship week, the brand account tweeted a message with a picture of some special edition headcovers from the 2014 US Open and US Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2. Some people noticed.

Then on Tuesday, the brand tweeted out a picture of an oldie-but-goodie: a 4-iron from the XTD Forged irons from back in 2013-2014.

OK, cool. So what in the world is going on here?

To see this content and more, join today for free!

GNN members get free access to unique content -- newsletters, podcasts, articles and more -- so what are you waiting for? Join now!

Sign up here and get access to all of our members-only content.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW