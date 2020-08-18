With its first tweet in years, is Adams Golf back or just reliving the past?

Adams Golf had not tweeted anything since November 2015 when, rather fittingly, the brand tweeted a picture of staffer Bernhard Langer walking off into the sunset after his 25th PGA Tour Champions title.
Bernhard Langer walks off into the sunset after his 25th Champions Tour victory. #AdamsFamily pic.twitter.com/bfsfemcffX
— Adams Golf (@AdamsGolf) November 10, 2015
In that time since, Langer has won another 16 titles on the 50-plus circuit, but Adams Golf hasn't had anything to say -- that is, until August 13. During PGA Championship week, the brand account tweeted a message with a picture of some special edition headcovers from the 2014 US Open and US Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2. Some people noticed.
Then on Tuesday, the brand tweeted out a picture of an oldie-but-goodie: a 4-iron from the XTD Forged irons from back in 2013-2014.
Look good. Feel good. Play good. It's science. #XTDForged #AdamsFamily pic.twitter.com/MnoQCz2VVG
— Adams Golf (@AdamsGolf) August 18, 2020
OK, cool. So what in the world is going on here?
To see this content and more, join today for free!
GNN members get free access to unique content -- newsletters, podcasts, articles and more -- so what are you waiting for? Join now!
Sign up here and get access to all of our members-only content.