With its first tweet in years, is Adams Golf back or just reliving the past?
08/18/2020 at 5:58 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Adams Golf had not tweeted anything since November 2015 when, rather fittingly, the brand tweeted a picture of staffer Bernhard Langer walking off into the sunset after his 25th PGA Tour Champions title.

In that time since, Langer has won another 16 titles on the 50-plus circuit, but Adams Golf hasn't had anything to say -- that is, until August 13. During PGA Championship week, the brand account tweeted a message with a picture of some special edition headcovers from the 2014 US Open and US Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2. Some people noticed.

Then on Tuesday, the brand tweeted out a picture of an oldie-but-goodie: a 4-iron from the XTD Forged irons from back in 2013-2014.

OK, cool. So what in the world is going on here?

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

