2020 The Northern Trust betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 The Northern Trust betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

The betting favorites this week are Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are 14-to-1, with Xander Schauffele at 18-to-1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa are both 20-to-1.

2020 The Northern Trust tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the first event of the PGA Tour's playoffs, with TPC Boston sliding into the rotation to host The Northern Trust. We have a cut this week after 36 holes and then after 72 holes down to the top 70 in the standings for the BMW Championship.

Remember, this course hosted the Dell Technologies Championship/Deutsche Bank Championship for about 20 years.

2020 The Northern Trust betting odds: Outright winner