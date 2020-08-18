2020 The Northern Trust betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 The Northern Trust betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
The betting favorites this week are Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are 14-to-1, with Xander Schauffele at 18-to-1.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa are both 20-to-1.
2020 The Northern Trust tips, expert picks and futures bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
This week, we have the first event of the PGA Tour's playoffs, with TPC Boston sliding into the rotation to host The Northern Trust. We have a cut this week after 36 holes and then after 72 holes down to the top 70 in the standings for the BMW Championship.
Remember, this course hosted the Dell Technologies Championship/Deutsche Bank Championship for about 20 years.
To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed an 81-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2020 The Northern Trust betting odds: Outright winner
- Justin Thomas: +1200
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1200
- Rory McIlroy: +1400
- Jon Rahm: +1400
- Xander Schauffele: +1800
- Dustin Johnson: +2000
- Collin Morikawa: +2000
- Jason Day: +2500
- Webb Simpson: +3000
- Patrick Cantlay: +3000
- Brooks Koepka: +3000
- Patrick Reed: +3000
- Tony Finau: +3500
- Daniel Berger: +3500
- Tiger Woods: +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +4000
- Paul Casey: +5000
- Adam Scott: +5000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +5000
- Rickie Fowler: +6000
- Justin Rose: +6000
- Viktor Hovland: +6000
- Abraham Ancer: +6000
- Billy Horschel: +6000
- Scottie Scheffler: +6000
- Matthew Wolff: +6000
- Gary Woodland: +6000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +6000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6000
- Sungjae Im: +6000
- Kevin Kisner: +8000
- Harris English: +8000
- Jordan Spieth: +8000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +8000
- Si Woo Kim: +8000
- Cameron Champ: +8000
- Marc Leishman: +10000
- Matt Kuchar: +10000
- Shane Lowry: +10000
- Brendon Todd: +10000
- Phil Mickelson: +12500
- Bubba Watson: +12500
- Byeong Hun An: +12500
- Joaquin Niemann: +12500
- Harold Varner III: +8000
- Alex Noren: +12500
- Ian Poulter: +12500
- Russell Henley: +12500
- Doc Redman: +12500
- Corey Conners: +15000
- Adam Hadwin: +15000
- Dylan Frittelli: +15000
- Kevin Na: +15000
- Ryan Palmer: +15000
- Chez Reavie: +15000
- Emiliano Grillo: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +15000
- Ryan Moore: +15000
- Tom Lewis: +15000
- Keegan Bradley: +20000
- Charles Howell III: +20000
- Lucas Glover: +20000
- Brendan Steele: +20000
- Max Homa: +20000
- Brandt Snedeker: +20000
- Cameron Smith: +20000
- Richy Werenski: +20000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +20000
- Sam Burns: +20000
- Jason Kokrak: +20000
- Henrik Norlander: +20000
- Bud Cauley: +20000
- Patrick Rodgers: +20000
- Zach Johnson: +20000
- Kevin Streelman: +20000
- Lanto Griffin: +20000
- Brian Harman: +20000
- Luke List: +20000
- J.T. Poston: +25000
- Rory Sabbatini: +25000
- Maverick McNealy: +25000
- Michael Thompson: +25000
- Charley Hoffman: +25000
- Mark Hubbard: +25000
- Denny McCarthy: +25000
- Sepp Straka: +25000
- Ryan Armour: +25000
- Scott Stallings: +25000
- Pat Perez: +25000
- Talor Gooch: +25000
- Cameron Davis: +25000
- Adam Long: +25000
- Cameron Tringale: +25000
- Graeme McDowell: +30000
- Troy Merritt: +30000
- Keith Mitchell: +30000
- Jim Herman: +30000
- Tom Hoge: +30000
- Andrew Landry: +30000
- Scott Piercy: +30000
- Nick Taylor: +30000
- Brice Garnett: +30000
- Tyler Duncan: +30000
- Xinjun Zhang: +30000
- Adam Schenk: +30000
- Matt Jones: +30000
- Vauhgn Taylor: +30000
- Danny Lee: +40000
- Sam Ryder: +40000
- Sung Kang: +40000
- Sebastian Munoz: +40000
- Brian Stuard: +40000
- Beau Hossler: +40000
- Bo Hoag: +50000
- Wyndham Clark: +50000
- Matthew NeSmith: +50000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +50000
- Carlos Ortiz: +50000
- Harry Higgs: +60000
- Zac Blair: +60000
- Robby Shelton: +60000
- Nate Lashley: +60000
- Scott Brown: +60000
- Brian Gay: +60000
- Scott Harrington: +60000