2020 The Northern Trust one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 The Northern Trust this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We almost had it at Sedgefield! Jim Herman's heater was too much and denied us a win with Billy Horschel, but second place -- especially with a long-shot winner -- is not bad.

Now we're into the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs. We go to TPC Boston this week for The Northern Trust, with this site now alternating with Liberty National as event host. That's where we look for horses for courses, in the old Dell Technologies Championship.

2020 The Northern Trust One and Done picks

Rory McIlroy: He's played this course well in the past, and he's just so solid week to week. The problem is his lag this year is in his head.

Justin Rose: Rose and Phil Mickelson are the only players with multiple top-15s in the final three years of the event.

Bryson DeChambeau: He played great at the PGA, and he won here in 2018.

Jon Rahm: Another great driver of the ball, Rahm should get off to a good start in the playoffs.

Xander Schauffele: Xander has been fabulous in the restart, and he thrives against great fields.

My pick this week will be Xander Schauffele. We're gambling he will taking a shining to the playoff pressure.

