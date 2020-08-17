2020 The Northern Trust expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 The Northern Trust picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 The Northern Trust rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, The Northern Trust kicks off the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour. The event moves to TPC Boston in the new Boston-New York loop for the event. We have 125 qualifiers who will be filtered down to the top 70 for next week's BMW Championship.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 The Northern Trust rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Collin Morikawa: The new PGA champion can get to No. 1 in the world with a win or potentially a solo second. I love Morikawa, but he didn't handle that cuts-made streak thing well, so he could be in line for a drop in performance.

2. Bryson DeChambeau: Won here in 2018 in a showdown with Justin Rose. DeChambeau runs hot and cold, and he has to feel good about getting close at the PGA.

3. Justin Thomas: Thomas was pedestrian at the PGA, and he got frustrated because he couldn't convert a lot of opportunities. He should get back on the saddle this week.

4. Daniel Berger: DBSV has just been a stud in the restart, and he's been out of the top 13 just once dating back to the Phoenix Open.

5. Webb Simpson: Simpson just continues to play lovely golf. He should be a consideration every week he plays.

6. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has enjoyed TPC Boston in the past, and he should again. The problem is that he's been pedestrian in the restart, not taking advantage of his superior driving game.

7. Xander Schauffele: There's no good reason to avoid Xander right now. He's so consistent week to week.

8. Tony Finau: That man is finding his stride again. He's been in the top eight in three of his last four starts and has played TPC Boston well in the past.

9. Jon Rahm: Rahm is a world No. 1 who isn't playing like a world No. 1. Save for that impressive Memorial win, he's played more like Rory: good but not great.

10. Dustin Johnson: The memory of going 80-80-78 lingers, but DJ has been very good in his last two starts.

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for Forebucks and check out our 2020 The Northern Trust model!