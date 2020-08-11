TaylorMade Golf’s Spider FCG putter offers the feel of a blade in a mallet shape

Here's the thing about most mallets: They're not blades.

That's not a Yogi-ism. It's true, and the mallet shape has implications for golfers who have more than the tiniest bit of arc in their putting stroke. Mallets are typically face-balanced, which favors a straighter stroke. They also have high moment-of-inertia, meaning the weight is spread out, which impacts the center of gravity. So, a mallet is kind of bad for a stroke best served by a blade.

TaylorMade wanted to offer proof that doesn't have to be true, so that's what they came up with in the Spider FCG -- standing for Forward Center of Gravity.

The Spider FCG has the high MOI you'd expect from a mallet, much less one in the Spider family. The trick is in positioning the center of gravity to work for an arc stroke. Instead of positioning the weight around the perimeter, two-thirds of the weight is in the anterior (read: near the front) section of the putter head. An adjustable weight port is positioned on the putter sole directly behind the face, with tungsten weights in the heel and toe to add 100 grams of weight.

The end result is a head that can release like a blade but not twist as much as impact on hits across the face.

The face features a pure copper CU29 Pure Roll insert that's 25 grams, making it the heaviest insert TaylorMade has produced for a putter. The Pure Roll 45-degree grooves are designed to encourage forward spin sooner in the putter and prevent skidding.

On the top of the putter, the True Path T-Sightline helps with alignment by creating a perpendicular aimpoint through contrasting colors and shapes.

The Spider FCG is available in three different hosel types:

The Short Slant hosel offers 46 degrees of toe hang for strokes with more arc

The L-Neck has 25 degrees of toe hang for moderate arc

The Single Bend is for players with minimal arc in their strokes