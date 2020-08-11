Mizuno Golf’s ES21 wedges use hollow-body construction to improve short-game trajectory

A hollow-body wedge doesn't sound like something Mizuno would do.

But that's precisely what the company has done with their new ES21 wedges, all in pursuit of an ideal center of gravity for better flighting of wedge-game shots.

The Mizuno Golf ES21 wedges are built on the premise that the weight distribution of a wedge can significantly hamper its performance. If a hosel is too heavy or too long, it can move the center of gravity to a less-than-ideal position -- just like weight distribution in the rest of the head.

The company sought to combat this problem several different ways.

First, they built a wedge with a high-toe design, intending to pull up the center of gravity toward the hitting area.

Then, they created a hollow-body construction, with a boron-infused 1025 forged carbon steel face attached to a body of 431 stainless steel. Boron is designed to harden the carbon steel for more longevity, including in the grooves.

The two combined to allow more movement of weight to the toe, making that CG move. The extra mass was hidden by curving the back of the wedge and thinning out the topline.

The face features CNC-milled Quadcut grooves, as well HydroFlow microgrooves that run up and down the face to help pull water away from the hitting area and prevent fliers.

The ES21 wedges have a standard and a wide sole option. The standard sole has heel and toe relief for versatility, while the wide sole is 20 percent more wider for more effective bounce that's helpful in a variety of trouble spots, including in bunkers.

The Mizuno Golf ES21 wedges are available Sept. 17 for $200 in 54-, 56-, 58- and 60-degree heads with a KBS Hi-Rev 110 Black Wedge shaft and black ion plating.