2020 Wyndham Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Wyndham Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The betting favorite this week is Webb Simpson, who comes into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Brooks Koepka is at 14-to-1, while past champion Patrick Reed is 16-to-1.

Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey are both 20-to-1.

2020 Wyndham Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season, and this event determines the 125 players who qualify for the PGA Tour playoffs. Sedgefield is a classic Donald Ross, requiring great play and better-than-normal putting.

2020 Wyndham Championship betting odds: Outright winner