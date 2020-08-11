2020 Wyndham Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Wyndham Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
The betting favorite this week is Webb Simpson, who comes into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Brooks Koepka is at 14-to-1, while past champion Patrick Reed is 16-to-1.
Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey are both 20-to-1.
2020 Wyndham Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season, and this event determines the 125 players who qualify for the PGA Tour playoffs. Sedgefield is a classic Donald Ross, requiring great play and better-than-normal putting.
2020 Wyndham Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Webb Simpson: +1000
- Brooks Koepka: +1400
- Patrick Reed: +1600
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2000
- Paul Casey: +2000
- Justin Rose: +2500
- Harris English: +2500
- Billy Horschel: +3000
- Sungjae Im: +3000
- Si Woo Kim: +4000
- Kevin Kisner: +4000
- Brendon Todd: +4000
- Shane Lowry: +4000
- Ryan Moore: +4000
- Jordan Spieth: +5000
- Sergio Garcia: +5000
- Joaquin Niemann: +5000
- Brandt Snedeker: +5000
- Russell Henley: +5000
- Corey Conners: +5000
- Chez Reavie: +5000
- Lucas Glover: +6000
- Harold Varner III: +6000
- J.T. Poston: +6000
- Henrik Norlander: +6000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +6000
- Tom Lewis: +8000
- Matthias Schwab: +8000
- Dylan Frittelli: +8000
- Matt Wallace: +8000
- Charles Howell III: +8000
- Rory Sabbatini: +8000
- Brian Harman: +8000
- Maverick McNealy: +8000
- Patrick Rodgers: +8000
- Doc Redman: +8000
- Charl Schwartzel: +8000
- Chris Kirk: +10000
- Sam Burns: +10000
- Danny Willett: +10000
- Branden Grace: +10000
- Sepp Straka: +10000
- Luke List: +10000
- Bud Cauley: +10000
- Jason Kokrak: +10000
- Carlos Ortiz: +10000
- Charley Hoffman: +10000
- Kyle Stanley: +10000
- Brice Garnett: +10000
- Scott Stallings: +10000
- Adam Long: +10000
- Aaron Wise: +12500
- Kristoffer Ventura: +12500
- Cameron Davis: +12500
- Will Gordon: +12500
- Denny McCarthy: +12500
- Troy Merritt: +12500
- Talor Gooch: +12500
- Jhonattan Vegas: +12500
- Jim Furyk: +12500
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +12500
- Graeme McDowell: +15000
- Scott Piercy: +15000
- Pat Perez: +15000
- Sebastian Munoz: +15000
- Austin Cook: +15000
- Xinjun Zhang: +15000
- Danny Lee: +15000
- Ryan Armour: +15000
- Tom Hoge: +15000
- Adam Schenk: +15000
- Zach Johnson: +15000
- Mark Hubbard: +15000
- Keith Mitchell: +15000
- Sam Ryder: +15000
- Jason Dufner: +15000
- Joseph Bramlett: +15000
- Chesson Hadley: +15000
- Ben Martin: +15000
- Seamus Power: +20000
- Peter Uihlein: +20000
- Russell Knox: +20000
- Wyndham Clark: +20000
- Brian Stuard: +20000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +20000
- Patton Kizzire: +20000
- Brandon Hagy: +20000
- Fabian Gomez: +20000
- Chase Seiffert: +20000
- Nate Lashley: +20000
- Matt Jones: +20000
- Andrew Landry: +20000
- Tyler Duncan: +20000
- Wesley Bryan: +20000
- C.T. Pan: +20000
- Bronson Burgoon: +20000
- Sung Kang: +25000
- Matthew NeSmith: +25000
- Luke Donald: +25000
- Nick Watney: +25000
- Robby Shelton: +25000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +25000
- Robert Streb: +25000
- Bo Hoag: +25000
- Beau Hossler: +25000
- Tim Wilkinson: +25000
- Bill Haas: +25000
- Doug Ghim: +25000
- Stewart Cink: +25000
- Josh Teater: +30000
- Harry Higgs: +30000
- Chris Stroud: +30000
- Grayson Murray: +30000
- Anirban Lahiri: +30000
- Zac Blair: +30000
- Scott Brown: +30000
- Roger Sloan: +30000
- Aaron Baddeley: +30000
- Cameron Percy: +30000
- Chris Baker: +30000
- J.J. Spaun: +30000
- Kramer Hickok: +40000
- Kevin Tway: +40000
- Peter Malnati: +40000
- David Hearn: +40000
- Mark Anderson: +40000
- Scott Harrington: +40000
- Brian Gay: +40000
- Michael Gligic: +40000
- Akshay Bhatia: +50000
- Tyler McCumber: +50000
- Matt Every: +50000
- Carl Pettersson: +50000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +50000
- Rhein Gibson: +50000
- Ted Potter Jr: +50000
- Arjun Atwal: +50000
- Ryan Brehm: +50000
- D.J. Trahan: +50000
- Rob Oppenheim: +50000
- Michael Gellerman: +50000
- Vincent Whaley: +50000
- Hank Lebioda: +50000
- Jim Herman: +50000
- Ben Taylor: +50000
- Nelson Ledesma: +50000
- Bo Van Pelt: +50000
- Davis Love III: +50000
- Greg Chalmers: +100000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- Vince Covello: +100000
- John Senden: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- Jake Shuman: +200000
- Brinson Paolini: +200000
- David Berganio Jr: +200000