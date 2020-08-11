2020 Celtic Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Celtic Classic betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.
The betting favorite this week is Andy Sullivan, who comes into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Joost Luiten is 13-to-1, while Thomas Detry is 17-to-1.
Thomas Pieters is at 21-to-1, with Hero Open winner Sam Horsfield at 23-to-1.
2020 Celtic Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
The European Tour is playing the third event of their UK Swing, setting up for a doubleheader at Celtic Manor. We have back-to-back events on the same course, so we may get a teach for next week during this tournament.
2020 Celtic Classic betting odds: Outright winner
- Andy Sullivan: +1000
- Joost Luiten: +1300
- Thomas Detry: +1700
- Thomas Pieters: +2100
- Sam Horsfield: +2300
- Kurt Kitayama: +2600
- Ryan Fox: +2700
- Renato Paratore: +2900
- Gavin Green: +3300
- Jordan Smith: +3400
- Justin Harding: +3700
- Chris Paisley: +3700
- Scott Jamieson: +4100
- Alexander Bjork: +4200
- Ross Fisher: +4200
- Andrew Johnston: +4700
- Aaron Rai: +4700
- Jason Scrivener: +4700
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +5200
- Pablo Larrazabal: +5200
- Richie Ramsay: +5200
- Brandon Stone: +5200
- Nicolas Colsaerts: +5200
- Jamie Donaldson: +5200
- Min Woo Lee: +5200
- Adri Arnaus: +5200
- Sean Crocker: +5800
- Adrian Otaegui: +5800
- Lorenzo Gagli: +5800
- Wilco Nienaber: +6800
- Guido Migliozzi: +6900
- Matthew Jordan: +6900
- Antoine Rozner: +6900
- Ashley Chesters: +6900
- Scott Vincent: +7300
- Connor Syme: +8300
- Cormac Sharvin: +8300
- Steven Brown: +8300
- Oliver Fisher: +8300
- Johannes Veerman: +8300
- Richard Bland: +8300
- Jack Senior: +8300
- Ben Stow: +8300
- Stephen Gallacher: +8300
- Marcus Armitage: +8300
- Matthew Southgate: +8300
- Jorge Campillo: +8300
- Alexander Levy: +9400
- Andrea Pavan: +10200
- Louis De Jager: +10300
- Calum Hill: +10400
- David Horsey: +10400
- Niklas Lemke: +10400
- Clement Sordet: +10400
- Dave Coupland: +10400
- Nino Bertasio: +10400
- Soren Kjeldsen: +10400
- Oscar Lengden: +10400
- Laurie Canter: +10400
- Marc Warren: +12800
- Wil Besseling: +12800
- Lee Slattery: +12800
- Grant Forrest: +12900
- Robin Roussel: +12900
- Adrian Meronk: +12900
- Lucas Bjerregaard: +12900
- Maximilian Kieffer: +12900
- Rikard Karlberg: +15300
- Julian Suri: +15300
- Sebastian Heisele: +15300
- Sihwan Kim: +15300
- Alejandro Canizares: +15300
- Romain Wattel: +15300
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +15300
- John Catlin: +15300
- Zander Lombard: +15300
- Oliver Farr: +15600
- Sami Valimaki: +20500
- Edoardo Molinari: +20500
- David Drysdale: +20500
- Joel Sjoholm: +20500
- Darius Van Driel: +20500
- Jonathan Caldwell: +20500
- Francesco Laporta: +20500
- Zach Murray: +20500
- Sebastian Soderberg: +20500
- Bernd Ritthammer: +25700
- Aaron Cockerill: +25700
- Marcel Schneider: +25700
- Jens Fahrbring: +25700
- Alvaro Quiros: +25700
- Maverick Antcliff: +25700
- Shubhankar Sharma: +25700
- Jacques Kruyswijk: +25700
- Benjamin Poke: +25700
- Anton Karlsson: +25700
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +25700
- Masahiro Kawamura: +31000
- Carlos Pigem: +31000
- Garrick Porteous: +31000
- Jbe Kruger: +31000
- James Morrison: +31000
- Haydn Porteous: +31000
- Justin Walters: +31000
- Bryce Easton: +31000
- Dale Whitnell: +31000
- Damien Perrier: +41800
- Eduardo De La Riva: +41800
- Ben Evans: +41800
- Kristoffer Reitan: +41800
- Jake McLeod: +41800
- Rhys Enoch: +41800
- Michael Campbell: +50100
- Stephen Dodd: +52700
- Steven Tiley: +52700
- Ross Mcgowan: +52700
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco: +52700
- Liam Johnston: +52700
- Oliver Wilson: +52700
- Gavin Moynihan: +52700
- Lars Van Meijel: +52700
- Lorenzo Scalise: +52700
- David Howell: +52700