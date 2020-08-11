2020 Celtic Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Celtic Classic betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

The betting favorite this week is Andy Sullivan, who comes into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Joost Luiten is 13-to-1, while Thomas Detry is 17-to-1.

Thomas Pieters is at 21-to-1, with Hero Open winner Sam Horsfield at 23-to-1.

2020 Celtic Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

The European Tour is playing the third event of their UK Swing, setting up for a doubleheader at Celtic Manor. We have back-to-back events on the same course, so we may get a teach for next week during this tournament.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed an 81-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the European Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly European Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of European Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 European Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Celtic Classic betting odds: Outright winner