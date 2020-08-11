2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

The betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is 9-to-1, while Miguel Angel Jimenez in 10-to-1 with Fred Couples.

Defending champion Retief Goosen and Woody Austin are both 14-to-1.

2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is playing one of the two majors they still have scheduled this year, with the Senior Players at Firestone South. This is a great course for a senior major, requiring some tee-to-green accuracy but leaving it somewhat of a putting contest.

2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner