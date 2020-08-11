2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
The betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.
Bernhard Langer is 9-to-1, while Miguel Angel Jimenez in 10-to-1 with Fred Couples.
Defending champion Retief Goosen and Woody Austin are both 14-to-1.
2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
The PGA Tour Champions is playing one of the two majors they still have scheduled this year, with the Senior Players at Firestone South. This is a great course for a senior major, requiring some tee-to-green accuracy but leaving it somewhat of a putting contest.
To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed an 81-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour Champions and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour Champions event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour Champions results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour Champions trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Steve Stricker: +550
- Bernhard Langer: +900
- Miguel Angel Jimenez: +1000
- Fred Couples: +1000
- Woody Austin: +1400
- Retief Goosen: +1400
- Ernie Els: +1600
- Kevin Sutherland: +1800
- Brett Quigley: +2000
- Scott Parel: +2000
- Rod Pampling: +2200
- Jerry Kelly: +2200
- Robert Karlsson: +2800
- David Toms: +3300
- Scott McCarron: +3500
- Tom Lehman: +4000
- Vijay Singh: +4000
- Bob Estes: +4500
- Kenny Perry: +4500
- Colin Montgomerie: +5000
- Tim Petrovic: +6000
- Chris DiMarco: +6000
- Jeff Maggert: +7000
- Doug Barron: +7500
- Wes Short Jr: +8000
- Mike Weir: +8000
- Ken Duke: +8000
- Darren Clarke: +8000
- Stephen Leaney: +8000
- Paul Broadhurst: +9000
- Tim Herron: +9000
- Joe Durant: +9000
- Glen Day: +9000
- Stephen Ames: +9000
- Dicky Pride: +9000
- Marco Dawson: +9000
- Brandt Jobe: +9000
- Kirk Triplett: +10000
- Steve Flesch: +10000
- Kent Jones: +12500
- Jay Haas: +12500
- Ken Tanigawa: +15000
- Tom Gillis: +15000
- Gene Sauers: +16000
- Billy Andrade: +16000
- Paul Goydos: +17500
- Lee Janzen: +17500
- David McKenzie: +20000
- Scott Dunlap: +25000
- Rocco Mediate: +25000
- Jesper Parnevik: +27500
- Tommy Armour III: +27500
- Mark OMeara: +27500
- Dudley Hart: +27500
- Angel Cabrera: +30000
- Billy Mayfair: +30000
- John Daly: +30000
- Fred Funk: +30000
- Shaun Micheel: +35000
- David Morland IV: +35000
- Tom Byrum: +35000
- Duffy Waldorf: +35000
- Joey Sindelar: +35000
- Scott Verplank: +40000
- Carlos Franco: +50000
- Frank Lickliter II: +50000
- Olin Browne: +50000
- Scott Hoch: +60000
- Russ Cochran: +60000
- Jeff Sluman: +75000
- Tom Pernice Jr: +75000
- David Frost: +100000
- Corey Pavin: +100000
- John Huston: +100000
- Mark Brooks: +100000
- Larry Mize: +150000
- Steve Pate: +150000
- Mark Calcavecchia: +175000
- Dan Forsman: +200000
- Loren Roberts: +200000
- Blaine McCallister: +250000