2020 Marathon LPGA Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Marathon LPGA Classic betting odds have been released for the week at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
The betting favorite this week is Danielle Kang, who comes in 6-to-1 (+600) in betting odds after winning in the return last week.
Minjee Lee is 9-to-1, with Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson and Celine Boutier all at 15-to-1.
Carlota Ciganda is 17-to-1.
2020 Marathon LPGA Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the second event in the return of the LPGA, going back to a familiar stop in Sylvania, Ohio, as part of a two-week stretch there. Danielle Kang has become a dominant player this year, and she's on a potential path to No. 1 in the world several months down the line.
2020 Marathon LPGA Classic betting odds: Outright winner
- Danielle Kang: +600
- Minjee Lee: +900
- Nelly Korda: +1500
- Lexi Thompson: +1500
- Celine Boutier: +1500
- Carlota Ciganda: +1700
- Brittany Altomare: +1900
- Caroline Masson: +2100
- Jessica Korda: +2100
- Yu Liu: +2600
- Mina Harigae: +2600
- Marina Alex: +2900
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +2900
- Megan Khang: +2900
- Lizette Salas: +3100
- Yui Kawamoto: +3400
- Amy Yang: +3400
- Jennifer Kupcho: +3600
- Madelene Sagstrom: +4100
- Lydia Ko: +4100
- Brittany Lincicome: +4400
- Anne van Dam: +4600
- Azahara Munoz: +4600
- Amy Olson: +5100
- Cristie Kerr: +5100
- Angel Yin: +5100
- Kristen Gillman: +5100
- Jing Yan: +5100
- Katelyn Dambaugh: +5100
- Xiyu Lin: +6700
- Gemma Dryburgh: +6700
- Austin Ernst: +6700
- Sophia Popov: +6700
- Bronte Law: +6700
- Alena Sharp: +6700
- Brittany Lang: +6700
- Ally McDonald: +7100
- Hee Young Park: +7600
- Anna Nordqvist: +8100
- Sarah Burnham: +8100
- Stacy Lewis: +9100
- Yealimi Noh: +9100
- Cydney Clanton: +9100
- Sarah Schmelzel: +9100
- Albane Valenzuela: +10100
- Jennifer Song: +10100
- In Gee Chun: +10100
- Ashleigh Buhai: +10100
- Christina Kim: +10100
- Perrine Delacour: +10100
- Jasmine Suwannapura: +10100
- Elizabeth Nagel: +10100
- Angela Stanford: +12600
- Annie Park: +12600
- Peiyun Chien: +12600
- Haley Moore: +12600
- Bianca Pagdanganan: +12600
- Jenny Shin: +12600
- Gerina Piller: +12600
- Stephanie Meadow: +12600
- Morgan Pressel: +15100
- Dana Finkelstein: +15100
- Haru Nomura: +15100
- Kim Kaufman: +15100
- Lee-Anne Pace: +15100
- Ruixin Liu: +15100
- Charlotte Thomas: +16100
- Mel Reid: +17600
- Linnea Strom: +17600
- Katherine Kirk: +17600
- Sarah Kemp: +20100
- Lauren Stephenson: +20100
- Jiwon Jeon: +20100
- Andrea Lee: +20100
- Isi Gabsa: +20100
- Ana Belac: +20100
- Kelly Tan: +20100
- Cheyenne Knight: +20100
- Sierra Brooks: +20100
- Haeji Kang: +25100
- Emma Talley: +25100
- Patty Tavatanakit: +25100
- Kyung kim: +25100
- Caroline Inglis: +25100
- Min Seo Kwak: +25100
- Lindsey Weaver: +25100
- Alison Lee: +30100
- Mariah Stackhouse: +30100
- Maria Fassi: +30100
- Tiffany Joh: +30100
- Maria Fernanda Torres: +30100
- Julie Aime: +30100
- Cheyenne Woods: +30100
- Celine Herbin: +30100
- Paula Reto: +30100
- Clariss Guce: +30100
- Muni He: +30100
- Kendall Dye: +35100
- Maia Schechter: +40100
- Rachel Rohanna: +40100
- Marissa Steen: +40100
- Jillian Hollis: +40100
- Klara Spilkova: +40100
- Ryann OToole: +40100
- Pernilla Lindberg: +40100
- Nicole Sakamoto: +40100
- Jacqui Concolino: +40100
- YuJeong Son: +40100
- Linnea Johansson: +40100
- Elizabeth Szokol: +40100
- Beatriz Recari: +40100
- Tiffany Chan: +40100
- Alejandra Llaneza: +40100
- Jaclyn Lee: +40100
- Julieta Granada: +50100
- Alana Uriell: +50100
- Brianna Do: +50100
- Laetitia Beck: +50100
- Allie White: +50100
- Matilda Castren: +50100
- Suzuka Yamaguchi: +50100
- Kristy McPherson: +50100
- Vicky Hurst: +50100
- Brittany Benvenuto: +50100
- Lee Lopez: +50100
- Laura Diaz: +50100
- Amelia Lewis: +50100
- Madison Pressel: +50100
- Alison Walshe: +50100
- Ashli Bunch: +50100
- Kris Tschetter: +50100
- Natalie Gulbis: +50100
- Sarah Jane Smith: +50100
- Jennifer Chang: +50100
- Robynn Ree: +50100
- Kris Tamulis: +50100
- Louise Ridderstrom: +50100
- Dottie Ardina: +50100
- Michelle Piyapattra: +50100
- Dori Carter: +50100
- Sarah Hoffman: +50100
- Kasey Miller: +50100
- Esther Lee: +50100
- Daniela Darquea: +50100
- Laura Restrepo: +50100
- Giulia Molinaro: +50100
- Sierra Sims: +50100
- Lauren Coughlin: +50100
- Lindy Duncan: +50100