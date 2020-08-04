2020 Marathon LPGA Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Marathon LPGA Classic betting odds have been released for the week at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

The betting favorite this week is Danielle Kang, who comes in 6-to-1 (+600) in betting odds after winning in the return last week.

Minjee Lee is 9-to-1, with Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson and Celine Boutier all at 15-to-1.

Carlota Ciganda is 17-to-1.

2020 Marathon LPGA Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the second event in the return of the LPGA, going back to a familiar stop in Sylvania, Ohio, as part of a two-week stretch there. Danielle Kang has become a dominant player this year, and she's on a potential path to No. 1 in the world several months down the line.

