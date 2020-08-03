2020 PGA Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 PGA Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We did pretty well this week, despite the 3M Open being an absolute debacle for top-ranked players. Fortunately, Harris English continued playing well for us and landed a good finish amid the craziness.

This week, the Tour has two stops, and we'll make picks for each. The top players are in Memphis for the second year of the PGA Championship, played at TPC Southwind. Meanwhile, the opposite-field event is the Barracuda Championship, moving to a new course this year but still playing under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

2020 PGA Championship One and Done picks

Justin Thomas: He has three wins this season, and that puts him on a rare list in PGA Tour history. He's won a PGA before, and he's been hot.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy loved this golf course in the WGC match play event. But he was a skunk last week and the prior start. His driving is so good, though.

Brooks Koepka: Koepka has been in the chase twice in the restart. He's also looked outright awful in other events. But it's a major, and these are the events he loves.

Bryson DeChambeau: The question on Bryson isn't will his system work at Harding Park, but it's if his confidence has been shaken by Muirfield Village.

My pick this week will be Justin Thomas. I thought I would take Rahm or Rory for this, but the PGA Championship (back in August) has a way of crowning season-long best players.

