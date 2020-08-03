2020 PGA Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 PGA Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 PGA Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the PGA Championship takes centerstage as the one and one men's major championship of the PGA Tour season. TPC Harding Park hosts this major championship, and it's got a pedigree hosting big events like World Golf Championships and Presidents Cups. We have a clear top player now, and it's not who we thought it would be a few weeks ago.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2020 PGA Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Justin Thomas: Thomas won in Memphis for his third win of this season, and the 2017 PGA champion seems a great pick to take a second major this week.

2. Brooks Koepka: This is probably a bit of trolling, but Koepka has finished close to a win twice in the restart, including last week. He went for the win and missed. That's OK. He's going for a three-peat in this event and feeds off that.

3. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy should be a top pick to win this event. He drives is great and can take some amazing lines that most players in this field can't see. But he's been so blah in the restart that he's not No. 1.

4. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson looks a little shocked after the 10 at Memorial, but a few weeks ago we were all convinced he would win by a dozen here because of his system. Can he regain confidence?

5. Jon Rahm: Look, Rahm won Memorial in the closest thing we've had to a major this year. He's been mediocre the rest of the restart. Which one moves your opinion of him?

6. Webb Simpson: Simpson stunk at Memorial and put up a nice T-12 at Memphis. Poa annua grass will test him this week, but his ballstriking is superior.

7. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa came back with a nice T-20 finish at Memphis. This might be an ideal situation for a younger player to win this major because there are no crowds to amplify the pressure that Morikawa clearly feels some weeks.

8. Matthew Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick has been playing very well the last several weeks. He's not a poa fiend, but he does have experience from the AT&T Pebble Beach.

9. Xander Schauffele: The Big Game Hunter has put up a bunch of ho-hum top-15 type finishes throughout the restart. His major record is sterling.

10. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay is a West Coast guy and has been playing well in the resumption of the season. He hasn't done anything particularly amazing, but he's been solid.

