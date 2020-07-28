Davis Love III walks away from golf commentary for CBS Sports, refocuses on competitive golf

Davis Love III has ended his brief run as a golf commentator for CBS Sports to re-focus on competitive golf.

In a Twitter post on July 28, Love said, "CBS gave me a tremendous opportunity to be a member of their great golf team. I appreciate and am in awe of the amazing work they produce each week. Since golf returned in June, CBS has allowed me time to focus on my family, play a few tournaments, and bring some stability back in a difficult year. I have realized in this time my passion to play is still strong, and my heart yearns to be home.

"I thank Sean (McManus, chairman of CBS Sports), David, Harold and Lance (Barrow, CBS golf executive producer) and all the people at CBS Sports for their support and understanding and allowing me to step away from CBS. Beginning next week at the PGA Championship my focus returns to playing, and supporting my family."

Love was announced as a full-time member of the revamped CBS Sports golf broadcast team in October 2019, filling in for the slot opened by CBS choosing not to pick up the options on Gary McCord and Peter Kostis.

Love has been criticized for a lack of energy and depth in his commentary, but his relationship with Barrow seemed to give him time to ease into the job and find his style.

In late March, Love's home on St. Simons Island in Georgia burned to the ground. In May, US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker named Love, the 2012 and 2016 US captain, as an assistant captain for the then-2020 matches.

As the 1997 PGA champion, Love has a spot in next week's PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. With 21 career PGA Tour wins, he has a lifetime exemption on the PGA Tour and can spend time on PGA Tour Champions.