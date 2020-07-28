2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational betting odds have been released for the week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in on Tuesday at 12-to-1 (+1200), along with Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

Patrick Cantlay is next on the list at 18-to-1.

Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson are both at 20-to-1.

2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the final World Golf Championships event of the year. (They are only playing two.) TPC Southwind hosts the elevated event for the second year, with a strong field prepping for the PGA Championship in Tennessee. Lots of rain is expected, meaning guys should be able to fire at flags left and right.

2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational betting odds: Outright winner