2020 The Ally Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 The Ally Challenge betting odds have been released for the week at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

The betting favorite this week is Jim Furyk, who makes his PGA Tour Champions debut at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds this week.

Bernhard Langer is next best at 10-to-1, with Woody Austin at 11-to-1.

Ernie Els, who seems to like the Champ Tour, is also at 13-to-1.

2020 The Ally Challenge tips, expert picks and futures bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

This week, we welcome back the PGA Tour Champions with The Ally Challenge. We also have a fun debut on the 50-plus circuit with Jim Furyk. But will Furyk be ready to take on the sprint that is this tour?

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed an 81-to-1 shot on the European Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 The Ally Challenge betting odds: Outright winner