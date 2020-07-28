2020 The Ally Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 The Ally Challenge betting odds have been released for the week at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.
The betting favorite this week is Jim Furyk, who makes his PGA Tour Champions debut at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds this week.
Bernhard Langer is next best at 10-to-1, with Woody Austin at 11-to-1.
Ernie Els, who seems to like the Champ Tour, is also at 13-to-1.
2020 The Ally Challenge tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we welcome back the PGA Tour Champions with The Ally Challenge. We also have a fun debut on the 50-plus circuit with Jim Furyk. But will Furyk be ready to take on the sprint that is this tour?
2020 The Ally Challenge betting odds: Outright winner
- Jim Furyk: +450
- Bernhard Langer: +1000
- Woody Austin: +1100
- Ernie Els: +1300
- KJ Choi: +1700
- Robert Karlsson: +1900
- Jerry Kelly: +1900
- Scott Parel: +2300
- Kevin Sutherland: +2300
- Retief Goosen: +2600
- David Toms: +2600
- Scott Mccarron: +2900
- Rod Pampling: +2900
- Vijay Singh: +3400
- Colin Montgomerie: +4200
- Kenny Perry: +4200
- Tom Lehman: +4600
- Brett Quigley: +4600
- Bob Estes: +4600
- Doug Barron: +5200
- Paul Broadhurst: +5200
- Marco Dawson: +6200
- Stephen Leaney: +6200
- Jeff Maggert: +6200
- Tim Herron: +6700
- Ken Duke: +7200
- Mike Weir: +7200
- Steve Flesch: +8200
- Brandt Jobe: +8200
- Tim Petrovic: +9200
- Joe Durant: +10200
- Shane Bertsch: +11200
- Kirk Triplett: +11200
- Gene Sauers: +11200
- Chris DiMarco: +11200
- Tom Gillis: +12800
- Billy Andrade: +12800
- Lee Janzen: +12800
- Wes Short Jr: +14300
- Ken Tanigawa: +14300
- Paul Goydos: +14900
- Jay Haas: +15300
- Glen Day: +15300
- David McKenzie: +16400
- Kent Jones: +16400
- Mark OMeara: +17900
- Angel Cabrera: +18200
- Scott Dunlap: +20500
- Jesper Parnevik: +20500
- Rocco Mediate: +22100
- Tom Byrum: +23100
- Duffy Waldorf: +25700
- Billy Mayfair: +28400
- John Daly: +29200
- David Morland IV: +31000
- Scott Verplank: +35100
- Joey Sindelar: +40100
- Jeff Sluman: +47700
- Tom Pernice Jr: +47700
- Russ Cochran: +50100
- David Frost: +60100
- Fred Funk: +60100
- John Huston: +60100
- Olin Browne: +60100
- Mark Brooks: +60100
- Corey Pavin: +75100
- Larry Mize: +100100
- Robin Byrd: +100100
- Gary Nicklaus: +100100
- Scott Hoch: +100100
- Mark Calcavecchia: +111200
- Loren Roberts: +125100
- Brad Faxon: +130500
- Steve Pate: +200100
- Blaine McCallister: +200100
- Tom Kite: +250100
- Peter Jacobsen: +250100