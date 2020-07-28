2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship betting odds have been released for the week at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.

The betting favorite this week is Davis Riley, who comes in this week at 13-to-1 (+1300) betting odds.

Chad Ramey and Taylor Pendrith are both at 19-to-1, tied for second lowest odds on the table.

Nick Hardy and Lee Hodges are at 23-to-1 each.

2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the next in a long run of Korn Ferry Tour events. Some players, like Will Zalatoris, are taking a break to just have some down time. Still, a number of top performers in the season's resumption are in the field in Omaha.

2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship betting odds: Outright winner