2020 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
The betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds along with Minjee Lee.
Danielle Kang is at 12-to-1 with Carlota Ciganda.
Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda are both on 13-to-1 in this American-heavy field.
2020 LPGA Drive On Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we welcome back the LPGA Tour after the longest gap among the major tours other than the PGA Tour Champions. Inverness Club hosts this 54-hole event as a bit of a teaser for the 2021 Solheim Cup, which it will host next year.
2020 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Nelly Korda: +1000
- Minjee Lee: +1000
- Danielle Kang: +1200
- Carlota Ciganda: +1200
- Jessica Korda: +1300
- Lexi Thompson: +1300
- Yu Liu: +2100
- Lizette Salas: +2300
- Amy Yang: +2700
- Celine Boutier: +2700
- Brittany Altomare: +3000
- Marina Alex: +3000
- Jennifer Kupcho: +3500
- Caroline Masson: +3700
- Gaby Lopez: +3700
- Madelene Sagstrom: +3700
- Ally McDonald: +4200
- Mina Harigae: +4200
- Azahara Munoz: +5300
- Cristie Kerr: +6200
- Bronte Law: +6800
- Megan Khang: +6800
- Lydia Ko: +7000
- Haley Moore: +7300
- Angela Stanford: +7800
- Anna Nordqvist: +7800
- Amy Olson: +7800
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +8300
- Christina Kim: +8300
- Brittany Lincicome: +9200
- Anne van Dam: +9300
- Angel Yin: +9400
- Hee Young Park: +9500
- Jing Yan: +10400
- Alena Sharp: +10300
- In Gee Chun: +10400
- Annie Park: +10400
- Xiyu Lin: +10600
- Haru Nomura: +10900
- Brittany Lang: +11400
- Gemma Dryburgh: +11400
- Yui Kawamoto: +12900
- Perrine Delacour: +12900
- Stacy Lewis: +12900
- Stephanie Meadow: +12900
- Cydney Clanton: +14500
- Sarah Burnham: +14500
- Cheyenne Knight: +14700
- Ashleigh Buhai: +15600
- Dana Finkelstein: +16600
- Morgan Pressel: +17300
- Austin Ernst: +18200
- Katherine Kirk: +18200
- Jenny Shin: +18200
- Peiyun Chien: +18200
- Maria Fernanda Torres: +18200
- Gerina Piller: +18200
- Ruixin Liu: +20500
- Mel Reid: +23100
- Bianca Pagdanganan: +16600
- Andrea Lee: +23100
- Pernilla Lindberg: +22100
- Alison Lee: +25700
- Lindsey Weaver: +28400
- Dottie Ardina: +28400
- Jasmine Suwannapura: +31000
- Lauren Stephenson: +31000
- Linnea Strom: +31000
- Maria Fassi: +28400
- Lindy Duncan: +36400
- Cheyenne Woods: +26900
- Patty Tavatanakit: +23100
- Jenny Coleman: +18200
- Elizabeth Szokol: +36400
- Kim Kaufman: +41800
- Ryann OToole: +41800
- Haeji Kang: +41800
- Jennifer Song: +41800
- Linnea Johansson: +41800
- Sarah Kemp: +41800
- Sarah Schmelzel: +41800
- Maia Schechter: +28400
- Lee-Anne Pace: +25700
- Charlotte Thomas: +41800
- Rachel Rohanna: +36400
- Caroline Inglis: +25700
- Isi Gabsa: +41800
- Jiwon Jeon: +20500
- Jennifer Chang: +52700
- Paula Reto: +52700
- Louise Ridderstrom: +41800
- Clariss Guce: +25700
- YuJeong Son: +41800
- Laetitia Beck: +36400
- Klara Spilkova: +41800
- Kyung kim: +23100
- Lauren Coughlin: +41800
- Min Seo Kwak: +31000
- Albane Valenzuela: +52700
- Katelyn Dambaugh: +41800
- Muni He: +41800
- Tiffany Joh: +41800
- Vicky Hurst: +60100
- Sarah Jane Smith: +60100
- Alana Uriell: +60100
- Elizabeth Nagel: +60100
- Emma Talley: +60100
- Jillian Hollis: +20500
- Kris Tamulis: +60100
- Tiffany Chan: +60100
- Esther Lee: +60100
- Beatriz Recari: +60100
- Daniela Darquea: +75100
- Kendall Dye: +75100
- Kelly Tan: +75100
- Julieta Granada: +75100
- Giulia Molinaro: +75100
- Robynn Ree: +75100
- Dori Carter: +75100
- Jacqui Concolino: +75100
- Marissa Steen: +75100
- Mariah Stackhouse: +75100
- Celine Herbin: +75100
- Suzuka Yamaguchi: +75100
- Brianna Do: +75100
- Kristy McPherson: +75100
- Matilda Castren: +100100
- Alison Walshe: +125100
- Lee Lopez: +125100
- Ashli Bunch: +125100
- Natalie Gulbis: +150100
- Laura Diaz: +150100
- Kris Tschetter: +175100