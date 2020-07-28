2020 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

The betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds along with Minjee Lee.

Danielle Kang is at 12-to-1 with Carlota Ciganda.

Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda are both on 13-to-1 in this American-heavy field.

2020 LPGA Drive On Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we welcome back the LPGA Tour after the longest gap among the major tours other than the PGA Tour Champions. Inverness Club hosts this 54-hole event as a bit of a teaser for the 2021 Solheim Cup, which it will host next year.

2020 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds: Outright winner