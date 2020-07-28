2020 Hero Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Hero Open betting odds have been released for the week at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Birmingham, England.
The betting favorite this week is Joost Luiten, who comes into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Andy Sullivan is next best, coming in at 16-to-1.
Thomas Detry and Ryan Fox are both at 20-to-1, with four players at 25-to-1 each.
2020 Hero Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the first tournament of the European Tour's five-event UK Swing, the events they made up to create a bubble of playing opportunities for players to get through the month of August. This week's event, the Hero Open, is played at a relatively unknown venue for European Tour players. The field isn't deep whatsoever, but there are several known quantities, all of which lead the odds table.
2020 Hero Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Joost Luiten: +1400
- Andy Sullivan: +1600
- Thomas Detry: +2000
- Ryan Fox: +2000
- Eddie Pepperell: +2500
- Justin Harding: +2500
- Renato Paratore: +2500
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +2500
- Jordan Smith: +3000
- Sam Horsfield: +3000
- Benjamin Hebert: +4000
- Pablo Larrazabal: +4000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +4000
- Mikko Korhonen: +4000
- Matthew Jordan: +4000
- Ross Fisher: +4000
- Romain Langasque: +5000
- Jeff Winther: +5000
- Kalle Samooja: +5000
- Robert Rock: +5000
- Aaron Rai: +5000
- Richie Ramsay: +6000
- Guido Migliozzi: +6000
- Alexander Bjork: +6000
- Jack Senior: +6000
- Matthieu Pavon: +6000
- Scott Jamieson: +6000
- Oliver Fisher: +6000
- Nicolas Colsaerts: +8000
- Brandon Stone: +8000
- Marc Warren: +8000
- Connor Syme: +8000
- Min Woo Lee: +8000
- Jason Scrivener: +8000
- Chris Paisley: +8000
- Ashley Chesters: +8000
- Zander Lombard: +8000
- Adrien Saddier: +8000
- David Horsey: +8000
- Calum Hill: +8000
- Miguel Angel Jimenez: +8000
- Soren Kjeldsen: +10000
- Julian Suri: +10000
- Andrea Pavan: +10000
- Clement Sordet: +10000
- Rikard Karlberg: +10000
- Alexander Levy: +10000
- Johannes Veerman: +10000
- Scott Vincent: +10000