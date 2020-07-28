2020 Hero Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Hero Open betting odds have been released for the week at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Birmingham, England.

The betting favorite this week is Joost Luiten, who comes into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Andy Sullivan is next best, coming in at 16-to-1.

Thomas Detry and Ryan Fox are both at 20-to-1, with four players at 25-to-1 each.

2020 Hero Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the first tournament of the European Tour's five-event UK Swing, the events they made up to create a bubble of playing opportunities for players to get through the month of August. This week's event, the Hero Open, is played at a relatively unknown venue for European Tour players. The field isn't deep whatsoever, but there are several known quantities, all of which lead the odds table.

