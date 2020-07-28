2020 Barracuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Barracuda Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif.
The betting favorites this week are Russell Henley, Ryan Moore and Brendan Steele, who all come in at 20-to-1 (+2000).
Alex Noren, Patrick Rodgers and Sam Burns are each at 25-to-1.
Four players sit on 30-to-1 in a crowded table.
2020 Barracuda Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the final opposite-field event of the year, with the cancellation of the Ryder Cup and the last World Golf Championships event. This tournament, played under the Modified Stableford scoring system, is at a new venue after a long run at Montreux Golf and Country Club.
2020 Barracuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Russell Henley: +2000
- Ryan Moore: +2000
- Brendan Steele: +2000
- Alex Noren: +2500
- Patrick Rodgers: +2500
- Sam Burns: +2500
- Kurt Kitayama: +3000
- Richy Werenski: +3000
- Lanto Griffin: +3000
- Emiliano Grillo: +3000
- Martin Kaymer: +3500
- Matthias Schwab: +3500
- Cameron Tringale: +4000
- Bud Cauley: +4000
- Branden Grace: +4000
- Talor Gooch: +4000
- Troy Merritt: +4000
- Pat Perez: +4000
- Scott Stallings: +4000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +4000
- Si Woo Kim: +4000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +5000
- Sebastian Munoz: +5000
- Ryan Armour: +5000
- Charley Hoffman: +5000
- Kyle Stanley: +5000
- Will Gordon: +5000
- Maverick McNealy: +5000
- Wyndham Clark: +5000
- Adam Schenk: +5000
- Sam Ryder: +6000
- Cameron Davis: +6000
- Aaron Wise: +6000
- Denny McCarthy: +6000
- Ben Martin: +6000
- Brian Stuard: +6000
- Chesson Hadley: +6000
- Bronson Burgoon: +6000
- Vaughn Taylor: +8000
- Matthew NeSmith: +8000
- Joseph Bramlett: +8000
- Chase Seiffert: +8000
- Peter Uihlein: +8000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +8000
- Russell Knox: +8000
- Austin Cook: +8000
- Brandon Hagy: +8000
- Nick Watney: +8000
- Robby Shelton: +8000
- Aaron Baddeley: +10000
- Chris Stroud: +10000
- Wes Roach: +10000
- J.J. Spaun: +10000
- Bo Hoag: +10000
- Brandon Harkins: +10000
- Doug Ghim: +10000
- Beau Hossler: +12500
- Josh Teater: +12500
- MJ Daffue: +12500
- Roger Sloan: +12500
- Seamus Power: +15000
- Bill Haas: +15000
- Sahith Theegala: +15000
- Zac Blair: +15000
- Sam Saunders: +15000
- Fabian Gomez: +15000
- Hank Lebioda: +15000
- Kramer Hickok: +15000
- Robert Streb: +15000
- Kevin Tway: +15000
- George McNeill: +15000
- Johnson Wagner: +15000
- Peter Malnati: +15000
- Alex Cejka: +15000
- Tim Wilkinson: +15000
- Brian Gay: +15000
- Chris Baker: +15000
- Ted Potter Jr: +20000
- David Hearn: +20000
- Jonathan Byrd: +20000
- Michael Gellerman: +20000
- Michael Gligic: +20000
- Shawn Stefani: +20000
- Cameron Percy: +20000
- Chad Campbell: +20000
- Zack Sucher: +20000
- Arjun Atwal: +20000
- Justin Suh: +25000
- Rhein Gibson: +25000
- Mark Anderson: +25000
- Sangmoon Bae: +25000
- D.J. Trahan: +25000
- Roberto Castro: +25000
- Ricky Barnes: +25000
- Tyler McCumber: +25000
- Rob Oppenheim: +25000
- Greg Chalmers: +25000
- Ryan Blaum: +25000
- Dominic Bozzelli: +25000
- Robert Garrigus: +25000
- Vincent Whaley: +25000
- Ryan Brehm: +25000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +30000
- John Merrick: +30000
- Derek Bayley: +30000
- Matt Every: +30000
- David Lingmerth: +30000
- Bo Van Pelt: +30000
- Chris Couch: +30000
- Nelson Ledesma: +30000
- Ben Taylor: +30000
- Freddie Jacobson: +30000
- Brendon de Jonge: +50000
- Daniel Chopra: +50000
- Michael Kim: +50000
- Peter Kuest: +50000
- John Senden: +50000
- Dylan Meyer: +50000
- Jason Gore: +50000
- Hunter Mahan: +50000
- Parker McLachlin: +50000
- Charlie Wi: +50000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- Jason Bohn: +100000
- Dicky Pride: +100000
- Charlie Beljan: +100000
- John Rollins: +100000
- Ted Purdy: +100000
- David Berganio Jr: +100000
- Shaun Micheel: +100000