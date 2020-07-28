2020 Barracuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Barracuda Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif.

The betting favorites this week are Russell Henley, Ryan Moore and Brendan Steele, who all come in at 20-to-1 (+2000).

Alex Noren, Patrick Rodgers and Sam Burns are each at 25-to-1.

Four players sit on 30-to-1 in a crowded table.

2020 Barracuda Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the final opposite-field event of the year, with the cancellation of the Ryder Cup and the last World Golf Championships event. This tournament, played under the Modified Stableford scoring system, is at a new venue after a long run at Montreux Golf and Country Club.

2020 Barracuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner