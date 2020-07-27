2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the PGA Tour has two events, with the lead event being the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. TPC Southwind holds the no-cut precursor to the PGA Championship, but a number of the favorites on this course are either in poor shape (DJ, Brooks) or not particularly fans of this course so far.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Webb Simpson: Simpson didn't look good at Memorial, but that's one bad start out of a handful in the return. With lighter rough and Bermuda greens, Simpson should feel at home. Runner-up here last year.

2. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has been slightly below standard throughout the entire restart. Just can't seem to get anything going. But even his lousy golf is still really good.

3. Jon Rahm: Rahm is the new world No. 1, but we have to keep in mind that he hasn't been particularly great overall in the restart. Rahm's driving might be thwarted to some extent here, which could affect his game.

4. Justin Thomas: JT has faced one bad start since coming back, and I expect his great form to continue.

5. Bryson DeChambeau: It'll be very interesting to see how DeChambeau returns from the debacle at Memorial. Will his confidence be affected?

6. Billy Horschel: Horschel played very well in the doubleheader at Muirfield Village. He has an affinity for TPC Southwind. They could combine nicely this week.

7. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has experienced some ups and downs of late, including trying to continue a cuts-made streak against Tiger's record, a win and then coming down from the win. He should be back at it this week.

8. Tony Finau: Finau has been muscling up with the driver, and it seems to be getting him into position to win tournaments. But he just doesn't get to the finish line.

9. Patrick Reed: Reed has been hanging in there in the restart. He hasn't been brilliant, but he's been more than serviceable most weeks.

10. Viktor Hovland: A week off for Hovland should do wonders for him, especially since he's younger. He's been strong throughout the restart.

10. Matthew Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick has been solid in the restart, and he's coming off a big wave of confidence at Memorial. Strong finish here last year, too.

MUST MENTIONS

11. Brooks Koepka: Koepka has a tremendous track record at TPC Southwind. Yet it feels like nothing has gone right for a month. Do you want to trust him? But he has to be mentioned.

12. Dustin Johnson: DJ has to be mentioned because he plays here so well. But he's been a disaster in his last three rounds, and that's scary enough to avoid him.

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational model!